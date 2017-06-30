Star Wars and surprise weddings all in a day's work

STAR Wars and Halloween ceremonies are just some of the many unusual wedding themes Mandi Forrester-Jones has been involved in.

A Springfield-based marriage celebrant of 11 years, the British born woman is no stranger to the weird and wonderful world of weddings and to this day said she still got a buzz from the magic of the occasion.

"I just love weddings, even now I still think that moment when you actually pronounce someone husband and wife, it's just an amazing thing to be a part of it,” Mrs Forrester Jones said.

"I've done some really cool weddings from Star Wars themes to countless surprise and Halloween weddings, there have been some really interesting and unusual ones along the way.

"It is becoming a more popular way of doing things because there is always a massive expectation about what other people think you should do, so by holding a surprise wedding don't have to worry about people coming to you with their opinion about they think you should do.”

Having performed over 250 weddings, Mrs Forrester-Jones' said it was initially difficult breaking into the industry, but over the years it had become more normal for people to wed outside of church.

While there had been many memorable moments during her time as a celebrant, one particular wedding stood out the most.

Springfield based marriage celebrant Mandi Forrester-Jones. David Nielsen

"I came across this couple who were severely disabled and who couldn't speak, so they had an interpreter and they were just the most beautiful couple, they were gorgeous,” Mrs Forrester-Jones said.

"When I got to the wedding, I saw the groom and he looked so lovely and the bride who would normally be in a wheelchair was absolutely determined to walk down the aisle, so she had walking sticks with flowers on them and everyone was crying.

"Most of the audience were deaf and what I didn't tell them was that I'd spent some time learning Auslan, so even though we had an interpreter there, when it came to the end of ceremony, I finished off in sign language and they all cheered and burst into tears.

"I start to cry just thinking about it, it was just the most beautiful and emotional wedding I've ever done.”

Springfield resident Sam Winch married the love of her life, Callum, four weeks ago and said she chose Mrs Forrester-Jones not only because she was a friend, but because of her vibe and reputation as a great celebrant.

Springfield Lakes celebrant Mandi marrying Springfield Lakes residents Sam and Callum Winch recently.

"The wedding really worked for us because we're not traditional and are both a bit nerdy and funny, so we used quotes from our favourite comedians which is not standard, but Mandi completely embraced it,” Mrs Winch said.

"I have actually been married in the past and my experience is that you need the right celebrant so that you are really comfortable with them and you have a connection.

"It's an important choice and although I felt comfortable with Mandi, once she explained things to Cal, he felt so much better about it all because she was someone who got us.”

To find out more about Married by Mandi, visit her website or call 0404 099 138.