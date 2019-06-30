Sophie Monk's very OTT Logies outfit
It's Australian television's night of nights - we hereby promise not to use that term again in our coverage - and celebs are arriving on the red carpet at The Star on the Gold Coast.
Tonight's ceremony is sure to be controversial - will Tom Gleeson take home the Gold, his tongue-in-cheek campaign having annoyed most of the other nominees in his category?
How will the ceremony fare without an actual host? Will the night's final award even be handed out before midnight?
Before all that - the fashions. Aussie TV A, B and C-listers have been gettin' tizzy all day.
Sophie Monk is the level of extra we aspire to be, dressing as a real life Gold Logie award in a metallic strapless dress designed by Jason Grech:
Leila McKinnon has turned up as the 'dancing woman in red dress' emoji:
Also in dramatic red: Carrie Bickmore, who's set to return to The Project post-maternity leave in a week's time:
The Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson looks every bit the glamour queen in a dark red bead embroidered Velani dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and soft pink feather detailing:
Today co-host Deborah Knight has also opted for a very OTT look with a puffy, poufy lavender dress. The strapless Cappellazzo Couture silk gown comes complete with the sort of train we're more used to seeing at a royal wedding:
Neighbours star Eve Morey is being praised for opting for sustainable fashion - a 1930s-era vintage dress. Will she win the Gold Logie tonight? (Spoiler: probs not.)
Karl Stefanovic's flying solo tonight with wife Jasmine overseas at the moment. And there's a silver lining to the dramatic career events of late last year: he doesn't have to get up early tomorrow and host several hours of live television...
Pretty in pink, April Rose Pengilly is giving us Year 10 formal circa 1987 vibes:
Sylvia Jeffreys is wearing her go-to designer, Rebecca Vallance. The black and white patterned full-length gown features a turtle neck, keyhole neckline and full skirt:
Here's Married At First Sight 'star' Lizzie Sobinoff, showing off her dramatic weight loss in a white lace strapless dress by designer Marian Rhame.
The controversial reality star is one of the select few MAFS contestants to be invited to the awards night, with 'villains' Jessika Power and Ines Basic snubbed from the list.
More to come...