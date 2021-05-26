Star-studded Opals squad named for shot at Olympic gold

Outspoken Australian centre Liz Cambage headlines a star-studded Opals squad for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, with emotional captain Jenna O’Hea declaring: “We are ready to win that elusive gold medal.”

Just weeks after threatening to boycott the Games following a “whitewashed” Australian Olympic Committee team photo shoot, Cambage will take her place in an experienced side that features a core group of players who have spearheaded Australia’s rise to No.2 in the world rankings.

Led by the likes of Cambage and Olympic debutant and fellow WNBA star Ezi Magbegor, the Opals possess the talent, toughness, and poise on the big stage to take down the dominant Team USA.

O’Hea has been named captain of the Opals after a nine-year gap between her debut in London 2012 and her second Olympic team in Tokyo.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions with this announcement,” O’Hea said. “To say I’m excited is an understatement, but there’s also a huge sense of relief.

“It’s been a difficult 24 months with the delay of the Games, and I’m proud of each and every Opals squad member for their strength and resilience throughout this process. The 12 of us are ready to come together and compete for that elusive Olympic gold medal.”

Shyla Heal (pictured with her father Shane) will have to bide her time after missing out on the Opals squad for the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Tess Madgen, 30, is ecstatic to make her Olympic debut.

“After being in the squad for 10 years, this really is a dream come true,” Madgen said.

“It goes to show that you should never ever give up on your dreams and keep working every day to achieve them.

“Being a part of the Australian Olympic Team is the highest honour in basketball and the team, and I can’t wait to get to Tokyo and continue the proud medal-winning legacy of the Opals.”

Gifted players like Lauren Nicholson, Maddison Rocci and Shyla Heal, the daughter of Boomers legend Shane, were unlucky omissions.

There is no doubting the likes of Heal, who was recently drafted into the WNBA by the Chicago Fire, will have her time in the Opals side.

For now, though, Australian coach Sandy Brondello has opted to go with a more experienced and proven side to claim a gold medal.

Dual Olympian O’Hea will captain the side, Cambage will play at her third Olympics, Rio Olympians Katie Ebzery, Cayla George, Tessa Lavey, Leilani Mitchell, Stephanie Talbot, and Marianna Tolo return for their second Games, with Rebecca Allen, Tess Madgen, Magbegor and Alanna Smith named for their Olympic debut.

The squad is filled with international experience and World Cup and Olympic medallists, with Allen (New York Liberty), Cambage (Las Vegas Aces), Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Mitchell (Washington Mystics), Smith (Phoenix Mercury) and Talbot (Seattle Storm) all playing in the WNBA.

The Opals are aiming to add to their rich Olympic legacy, with three Olympic silver and two bronze medals from Atlanta 1996 to London 2012.

Coach Brondello, herself a four-time Olympian and triple Olympic medallist, takes the reins for her first Olympic Games as head coach.

Jenna O'Hea will captain the Opals. Picture: Jerad Williams

Brondello, who brings a wealth of experience from her time as one of the Opals’ most prolific point guards, is aiming high in Tokyo.

“We are all excited about the journey that lies ahead and will be doing everything we can to go for gold,” Brondello said via Zoom from the USA where she coaches WNBA side the Phoenix Mercury.

“Every selection process is a difficult one as we have so many quality players in our squad, but I feel we have named a very balanced team that will be able to adapt to any style of play we will confront in Tokyo.

“We have good size, speed, toughness, versatility and experience, which will all be required in a high-pressure situation as the Olympics.

“Our 19 days of preparation leading into our first game in Olympic tournament will be greatly beneficial to the team to develop the necessary chemistry for us to be at our peak when it matters.”

The Opals have been drawn in Pool C, with pool matches against Belgium, Puerto Rico and China tipping off on July 27 in Saitama Super Arena.

The Opals will head into Tokyo full of confidence after finishing second behind the USA at the 2018 World Cup in Spain.

However, for all their recent success, the Australians have plenty to prove on the Olympic stage after missing a medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

The Opals bombed out in the quarter-finals against the 14th ranked Serbians in a huge surprise given their talent and pre-tournament expectations.

The Australians will use that failed experience as motivation to make amends in Tokyo this July and August.

OPALS SQUAD FOR TOKYO OLYMPICS:

Leilani Mitchell

Katie Ebzery

Tessa Lavey

Rebecca Allen

Tess Madgen

Jenna O’Hea

Steph Talbot

Cayla George

Alanna Smith

Liz Cambage

Ezi Magbegor

Marianna Tolo

Originally published as Star-studded Opals squad named for shot at Olympic gold