Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Basketball

Star ripped for ‘unacceptable’ anthem fail

by Tyson Otto and James Matthey
17th Feb 2020 1:25 PM

 

Chaka Khan was brutally mocked on social media after singing the American national anthem before the NBA All-Star game in Chicago.

The soul icon's rendition of The Star Spangled Banner didn't hit the right notes in everyone's book and basketball fans were quick to poke fun at the 66-year-old.

As one particularly cruel social media user wrote: "More like Chaka Khan't."

CHECK OUT KHAN'S RENDITION IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Khan's anthem - and the savage reaction that followed - brought back memories of former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie singing the national anthem at the 2018 All-Star game.

Just like Khan, Fergie was accused of butchering The Star Spangled Banner a couple of years ago and later said she "tried her best" by taking a risk and attempting "something special for the NBA".

Unfortunately for Khan, whose solo effort lasted two minutes and 21 seconds, her rather unpopular display came after classy performances from rapper Common and Jennifer Hudson.

But despite Khan's flop, NBA legend Reggie Miller told TNT during the first quarter the pre-game entertainment combination of Common, Hudson and emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant made the 2020 pre-game show the best entertainment he has ever seen during an NBA All-Star Weekend.

READ: Kawhi catches fire in All-Star game

Hudson paid tribute to LA Lakers legend Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash last month along with and seven other people, with a stunning vocal performance.

Her voice had hairs standing up on the back of necks and was accompanied by a montage of Bryant that played on screens around the stadium.

Hudson's tribute came after Lakers icon Magic Johnson took the microphone and asked players from both teams to stand together and hold hands before the United Center shared an eight-second moment of silence - in memory of Bryant's jersey number when he first started his NBA career.

Common also paid tribute to Bryant and celebrated Chicago's basketball history.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks national anthem

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHY WE NEED IT: Young farmer’s push for Wivenhoe pipeline

        premium_icon WHY WE NEED IT: Young farmer’s push for Wivenhoe pipeline

        Rural IT’S a plan that will not only droughtproof the Lockyer Valley, but give young farmers a chance to expand the salad bowl’s production.

        Football shock: Coach axed before season starts

        premium_icon Football shock: Coach axed before season starts

        Soccer Western Spirit will appoint a new coaching team after a major weekend decision.

        Farmer’s brush with British comedy superstar

        premium_icon Farmer’s brush with British comedy superstar

        News The comedian filmed segments for his hit Netflix show.

        Name and shame: One driver caught twice with ice in system

        premium_icon Name and shame: One driver caught twice with ice in system

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of people who front Ipswich Magistrates...