Star makes her move after ‘perverts’ claim

Maddie Groves will reportedly meet with Swimming Australia after making shocking allegations last week that rocked the sport.

Groves announced she would not be competing at this week's Olympic trials in Adelaide, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport" in a social media post explaining her decision.

"You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time's UP," she wrote.

Swimming Australia chief executive Alex Baumann said over the weekend the governing body had tried to contact Groves to learn more about her allegations, but had been unable to reach her.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports today Groves has made contact with Swimming Australia - via a third party - for the first time since her explosive comments, paving the way for a dialogue between them.

"We can confirm Swimming Australia was contacted by Madeline Groves, through a third party, with an invitation to meet with CEO Alex Baumann and President Kieren Perkins," Swimming Australia said in a statement, as reported by Nine.

"We look forward to having this constructive conversation."

Since making her accusations, Groves has stayed off Twitter and posts to her Instagram stories have focused on subjects outside of swimming.

Baumann and Swimming Australia board member Tracy Stockwell addressed reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday and spoke about their plans to tackle allegations of mistreatment, including the establishment of an all-female panel to investigate the experiences of girls and women in the sport.

"This is an important step. We are really encouraged by the public interest in this work and are really encouraged by the impressive candidates expressing a willingness to be involved," Stockwell said.

"To ensure the integrity and independence of this panel, we need to have the right chair and committee members. We hope to announce that as soon as possible."

Earlier this week Swimming Australia had responded to explosive claims of a "toxic" culture within the sport, after research by former Commonwealth Games gold medallist turned academic Dr Jenny McMahon documented troubling allegations of mistreatment of athletes.

"Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia," the governing body told Nine.

"As we have said before, these allegations are concerning and we want to provide the best environment for our athletes.

"We have a clear process in place and are working on the formation of the independent female panel that will investigate ongoing issues related to our swimmer's experiences."

Former Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell also weighed in, saying some sports are a "broken boys club".

"Those in charge of sport (men) have long focused on fixing women to fit. It is indeed a broken boys club and there will be no genuine cultural integrity in sport until the system is fixed, not women," she tweeted on Tuesday.

"It is time to listen and learn rather than continue to speak and spin the wheels. Listen to the experiences of women, athletes to administrators. Listen to the solutions. The only people who don't believe there's a problem are those benefiting from the system as it is."

Meanwhile, Olympic legend Grant Hackett spoke out as explosive headlines rocked swimming, saying anyone contributing to an abusive culture needs to be shut out of the sport.

"The people that are partaking in this behaviour need to be weeded out," Hackett said. "We need to get rid of these people and move the sport forward.

"To hear these accusations is very, very disappointing.

"There are so many great people within the sport and we're seeing so many great performances over the last few days.

"We need to make sure that none of this stuff takes place because it's just so disappointing."

