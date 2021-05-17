Star Jets recruit paints a positive picture for title bid

Vastly experienced USQ Jets goal attack/shooter Beryl Friday is already having a major impact with her new team in the Sapphire Series. Picture: Jets Media

FOR someone so active on the court and in the community, Beryl Friday has a quieter way to relax.

The former national league and current USQ Jets netballer loves painting.

In between training, playing, working, studying and coaching, Friday likes to paint "anything'' including ear rings and various artwork.

However, her thoughts are never far from playing netball, helping the Brisbane Broncos and studying to be a teacher.

The Indigenous achiever currently studies education full-time at Griffith University while working part-time through the Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy program.

"It is a really good job. It's really rewarding,'' she said, having a broad interest in helping others.

"I love any sport really.''

After playing for the Queensland Firebirds, a stint lining up in the UK Super League and joining the Wildcats last year, Friday has found a new netball home at the Jets.

The goal attack/goal shooter turned in one of her best performances on Saturday night in the Jets' latest 57-43 win over QUT at Tallebudgera.

While too modest to highlight her outstanding effort, Friday played a full game mainly at goal attack. She helped the Jets secure their fourth win from five games in the Netball Queensland Sapphire Series.

"I love it. It's a good side, good vibe,''she said.

"I think our team is improving every week.

"I wouldn't say I'm happy (with my form) but I am building. I hope to play a little bit better before the end of the season.''

Friday has lined up in all five matches since joining the Jets, linking regularly with consistent performer Charlie Bell.

"Either position (goal attack or goal shooter) I'm really happy with,'' she said.

"I feel like Charlie and I are building stronger relationships every week.

"I think we'll keep getting stronger as well.

"We're getting a lot more ball and our understanding is getting better.

"I'm really enjoying all the travelling this season.''

Beryl Friday gets serious after joining the Queensland Firebirds.

The Australian netball achiever grew up in Ingham before joining the Queensland Fusion and Firebirds programs.

She played in two ANZ Championship winning seasons with the Firebirds (2015-16) before joining the Canberra Giants in the Australian Netball League.

After the 2019 season with Team Bath in the UK Super League, the star Jets recruit played for West Coast Fever in the Suncorp Super Netball as an injury replacement.

She had also previously played in south east Queensland with premiership-winning Tigers sides.

Beryl Friday playing for the Queensland Firebirds.

Continuing her important development work with Indigenous players, she welcomed the opportunity to play for the Jets in their season of Sapphire Series competition.

Friday had a previous association with head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser and played with current co-captain Stephanie O'Brien and another 2021 Jets newcomer Lily Cubby.

"I've worked with Tracey before but I thought going to the Jets would be something that was going to challenge me,'' Friday said.

"Most satisfying is no matter how many we win by in our games, we are all trying to be better.''

She was impressed how the team was striving to bolster their performances as a group.

USQ Jets netballer Beryl Friday.

Friday continues to set the highest standards, eager for the Jets to advance a step further than making last year's grand final.

"We've all had a look at our game individually and we said what they did last year wasn't good enough,'' she said.

She said with four new players this season, the Jets were focused on winning a historic first grand final victory - after clinching last year's minor premiership.

"We're all trying to mix things up and play differently,'' she said.

"We're really building into a better team than what we had last year.''

Hart Sapphire Series

Saturday night's fifth round match was another physical encounter for the USQ Jets.

The Jets took charge in the second quarter, building a winning position from there.

Abigail Houston had a superb game as goalkeeper, coming on just before quarter-time. She made a huge impact in the second quarter.

The Jets are now second on the Sapphire Series ladder, 10 points clear of third.

The Jets Rubies also continued their impressive progress, beating QUT 56-41. That was despite having some regular players out.

The Rubies victory highlighted the growing depth in the Jets netball program.

STATE OF PLAY

Hart Sapphire Series Rd 5: USQ Jets def QUT 57-43.

Next match: May 22 (5pm) v Wildcats at Morayfield.

Ruby Series Rd 5: Jets def QUT 56-41.

Next match: May 22 (7pm) v Wildcats at Morayfield.