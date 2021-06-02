Menu
A Chris Waller-trained mare who was in foal to one of the country’s top sires was one of five thoroughbreds killed in a float crash in the Hunter Valley.
Star horse killed in Magic Millions crash

by Shayne O’Cass
2nd Jun 2021 1:53 PM
One of the five thoroughbreds killed in last weekend's float crash in the Hunter Valley has been revealed as the former Chris Waller-trained mare, Tsaritsa, who was sold days early at the Magic Millions for $950,000.

A granddaughter of champion Danehill, Tsaritsa,was in foal to one of the country's top sires, I Am Invincible, whose 2020 service fee was in excess of $200,000.

Industry experts priced the resulting foal as being worth over $1 million.

Tsaritsa's first foal offered at auction was a colt by US Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, which sold for $675,000.

Her second foal was a filly by Chris Waller's champion colt The Autumn Sun, which sold for $300,000 at the Magic Millions Weanling Sale just a week prior to Tsaritsa's sale.

Tsaritsa's tragic loss was made worse given that she could just have easily remained safe in her paddock at Attunga Stud in Scone.

Jerry Plains horse float crash. Picture: Mangoola Rural Fire Brigade NSW
"It was a 50-50 decision to sell her in the first instance but they thought that they were selling her at the top of the market so that swayed their decision,'' Attunga Stud boss Brian Nutt said.

"It's a very sad loss to lose a mare of that calibre in a tragic accident. She looked like she had it all ahead of her.

"Her (previous) owners are devastated.''

Tsaritsa won four of her 18 starts including the Group 2 BRC Queensland Guineas with Hong Kong-based champion jockey Joe Moreira in the saddle.

Jockey Joao Moreira rides Tsaritsa (17) to win race four the Mirvac Queensland Guineas in 2016. Picture: AAP Image/John Pryke
The horses were being transported on a float through the Hunter Region last Saturday morning when the vehicle crashed about 6.25am.

Two men - aged 62 and 59 - were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were transported to John Hunter Hospital.

The five horses were purchased at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale on the Gold Coast earlier this week.

Originally published as Star horse killed in Magic Millions crash

