Star hits back over Thrones finale anger

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spoke out about criticism over the show's ending as well as its treatment of its female characters in a recent interview.

The actor, who will star in the upcoming film The Silence, spoke with The Times for an interview about his career as well as how he feels looking back on some of the controversies.

Game of Thrones aired its series finale in May 2019, prompting almost immediate backlash from fans who were upset at the way the story played out.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

More than a year later, people still lambaste the series' creators for botching one of the most highly anticipated finales in TV history.

However, the 50-year-old star said that he believes the anger comes from people not wanting a good thing to ever go away.

"When you meet people, they're not angry at all, are they?" he said. "Then they get behind a keyboard and get opinionated and write a petition. I did a round table with hardcore fans, and we were all talking about the ending and what I found was that, yes, most had another idea for what would have been a great ending, but, ultimately, they just didn't want the show to end."

He also touched upon the early days of the show, which streams on Binge, when many critics noted that it often mistreated its female cast members, with disproportional nude scenes and depictions of rape.

Coster-Waldau said that, although the show had growing pains, he believes it corrected itself by the end in a way that very much mirrors modern society.

Stream every episode of Game of Thrones on Binge. New to Binge? Get a 14-day free trial. Sign up at binge.com.au

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke in Game Of Thrones.

"Yes, but it's also in the books," Coster-Waldau said. "Still, for Emilia (Clarke) to play that in series one was really tough and degrading, because what that character goes through is horrific. She's sold to a guy who rapes her, but her way of getting through that is a massive journey, right?"

He also noted that his other co-star Lena Headey's character had a rough go in life as well.

"Cersei, too, was never looked upon as an equal to her brother just because of gender. But then she rises to the top," he said. "And you could argue that the way those two women turned out was because of being raised in this horrific way. Maybe that explains why Daenerys decides the only solution is to burn everything down. That's the storytelling, and it's interesting."

He also joined the stars eulogising late Throne actress Diana Rigg, who died in September.

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister had the distinction of sharing the screen along with Rigg for her character's last scene.

"She was just so gracious," he said. "We were colleagues and there was never a sense from her that she was anything special. But, obviously, everyone else was very aware she was a special actor and person.

"If you work with someone like that, you raise your game. You have to - she's so good. But that last scene of hers was a great day. That was the only two-hander we had, which was a real privilege. The writers really served her character well. She goes out on top and with dignity."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star hits back over Thrones finale anger