Star hit with bizarre conspiracy theories

She's a global superstar living every moment under the spotlight, but for some reason Beyonce still attracts the wildest - and most idiotic - rumours in show business.

Earlier this week, the singer was bizarrely accused of "faking" her African-American heritage for "exposure" by a US politician.

In a warped Twitter rant over the weekend, Florida candidate KW Miller raged that the Single Ladies hit maker, 38, was actually Italian.

"Beyoncé is not even African-American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian," Miller exploded.

The eccentric politician also accused Queen Bey of sending "secret coded messages to globalists in her song Formation".

Unsurprisingly, his remarks sparked outrage among the star's fans - with one concerned Twitter user branding him "a danger to society."

Yet it's not the first time Beyoncé has been targeted by a vile - and simply ridiculous - conspiracy theory, with others accusing her of witchcraft, staging her pregnancy and even being a member of a top-secret society.

Here, as attention-seeking Miller continues to share desperate and offensive posts online, we reveal the other baffling Beyoncé conspiracy theories …

BEY'S A 'WITCH'

Beyonce’s former bandmate made some pretty outlandish claims about her. AP

In one of the most eye-popping theories, Beyoncé's female ex-drummer accused the singer of "witchcraft" and watching her have sex by jumping into other people's bodies.

Musician Kimberly Thompson also alleged that the star killed her pet kitten, while demanding a restraining order against her, The Blast reported.

Thompson - who apparently worked for Beyoncé for seven years - claimed the singer launched a campaign of harassment against her, using "dark magic" and "magic spells of sexual molestation", according to the lawsuit.

She also declared that Beyoncé was involved in practices of "extreme" witchcraft, and that she tapped her phones and controlled her finances.

A judge denied Thompson's request for a temporary restraining order.

SHE'S A SECRET ILLUMINATI MEMBER

In what has been dubbed the longest-standing conspiracy theory, Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z have been linked to the Illuminati society.

The original Illuminati group dates back to the mid-18th Century when it was founded by Bavarian law professor Adam Weishaupt.

His intention was to start an academic organisation of modern thinkers prepared to challenge the views of the Catholic Church.

Beyonce flashes a hand signal in the Telephone music video.

But today, conspiracy theorists have linked the ultra-secret Illuminati to everything from the "faked" moon landings and the 9/11 terror attacks to the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.

They believe the occult is now made up of powerful, elite figures who "run the world" (like the "Girls" in Bey's 2011 hit song).

While Beyoncé has been accused of making the triple six Illuminati hand sign - allegedly associated with the Devil - numerous times in public, Jay Z's famous diamond hand signals are said to be a wink to the group.

Beyoncé flashed the same sign during her 2013 Super Bowl performance - which some linked to the Illuminati's triangle symbol and 'all-seeing' eye.

The megastar's music videos are also claimed to be littered with demon-worshipping signs - while conspiracy theorists allege her daughter Blue Ivy's name means "Born Living Under Evil, Illuminati's Very Youngest".

Even Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement with twins Rumi and Sir three years ago has been cited as 'proof' of her involvement with the Illuminati.

She shared the news on Instagram on February 1, 2017 - which is significant because of the Illuminati's supposed obsession with prime numbers.

Both two (February is the second month) and 2017 are prime numbers - while one, though not a prime number, isn't divisible by any other number.

Bey's accompanying picture also caught theorists' eyes: she is apparently kneeling in a pyramid shape, which is a key symbol for the group (with Illuminati rulers said to be at the top, and ordinary people at the bottom).

However, a year earlier, the Halo singer had denied being linked to the mysterious group through the lyrics of her 2016 track, Formation.

The opening lines state: "Y'all haters corny with that Illuminati mess."

SHE 'FAKED' HER PREGNANCY

Bey and bump. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She's a proud mum of three - yet one outrageous theory claims Beyoncé faked her pregnancy with Blue Ivy and used a surrogate instead.

The rumours started during a 2011 TV appearance where Beyoncé's baby bump looked as if it 'folded' due to an odd angle.

The Lemonade singer was said to be left heartbroken by rumours she used a surrogate mother instead of carrying Blue Ivy, now eight, herself.

One source said: "During her first pregnancy Beyoncé was plagued by trolls who claimed she was not ­carrying the baby and that her bump wasn't real …

"Bey put on a brave face at the time, but she was privately devastated."

Other vile rumours have claimed Blue Ivy - who is the spitting image of her stunning mum - is actually the daughter of Jay Z and another woman.

SHE'S SEVEN YEARS OLDER

Her own dad’s comments didn’t help quell the speculation around her real age. Picture: Getty

Like many celebs, Beyoncé has been accused of lying about her age.

The singer's birth date is widely reported to be September 4, 1981 - yet some believe she arrived seven years earlier, on the same date in 1974.

This rumour first surfaced in 2006, when someone who claimed to work for the Texas Department of Health allegedly uncovered her birth record.

If true, it would make Bey 45.

Other supposed evidence includes a lack of pictures showing the singer at an awkward teen phase, as well as some vague comments on US TV.

And the star's dad hasn't helped the matter: Mathew Knowles has made some confusing remarks about his daughter's age in interviews.

In one radio interview, with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, New York, Mathew suggested Beyoncé is the "exact same age" as Pink and Usher.

The artists (who aren't the "exact same age" as each other at all - are aged 40 and 41 respectively - several years older than 38-year-old Bey.

BEY IS SOLANGE'S MUM

Beyonce and her little sister Solange Knowles (right).

Hooked on the age conspiracy theory, some people believe Solange Knowles, 34, is actually Beyoncé's daughter, not younger sister.

This wild theory - which relies on Beyoncé being older than her reported age - alleges that the superstar gave birth to Solange as a teen.

In a plot reminiscent of a soap opera storyline, it claims that parents Mathew and Tina Knowles covered up the fact Bey had delivered a child.

Instead, they allegedly brought up Solange - also a singer - as their own.

Though it's unclear where the rumour first sprung from, it has been claimed that a "cousin" has confirmed Solange is Beyoncé's kid.

SHE 'MADE HER BANDMATES CHANGE THEIR NAMES'

Destiny's Child (L-R): Farrah Franklin, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams.

It was recently reported that Beyoncé' is "in talks" for a Destiny's Child reunion with bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

But according to yet another shocking conspiracy theory, the singer is the reason why Michelle and Kelly aren't known by their birth names.

According to The Telegraph, some believe Michelle, born Tenitra, and Kelly, born Kelendria, were forced to change their names to ensure Beyoncé - who is named after her mum's maiden name, Beyincé - stood out.

Conspiracy theorists allege that Bey's dad Mathew, who managed the Bootylicious and Say My Name group, wanted to keep his daughter in the limelight.

Yet even if this was the case, there were clearly no hard feelings - the close trio performed together on stage at Coachella two years ago.

And sources say more gigs and new music could be in the pipeline for the group later this year, once the Covid pandemic is over.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Star hit with bizarre conspiracy theories