Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bella Thorne shows off her hairy armpits. Picture: Instagram.
Bella Thorne shows off her hairy armpits. Picture: Instagram.
Celebrity

Star flaunts hairy armpits in tiny bikini

by The Sun
26th Oct 2019 11:26 AM

BELLA Thorne has flaunted her hairy armpits in a new video on Instagram.

The actress and director was soaking up the sun poolside in LA when she posted the clip - dancing to Russ's new track Best On Earth.

The sexy video racked up the likes on Instagram, with the rapper reposting it on his page and Bella's ex Tana Mongeau commenting "omg, ok", The Sun reports.

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s getting nasty @russ w that new fire music

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Other fans couldn't help but laugh at the security guard in the background of the video who wanders into shot, realises he's on camera and then awkwardly walks off.

The security guard glanced at the camera before scrambling out of the shot. Picture: Instagram.
The security guard glanced at the camera before scrambling out of the shot. Picture: Instagram.

Bella, 22, gave up shaving her armpits over a year ago, posting a pic of Julia Roberts with grown-out armpit hair on Instagram.

She's also posted a photo of Madonna with armpit hair, captioning it 'beautiful in every way'.

 

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful in every way

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

 

Fans have called Bella 'inspirational', but Roberts has since revealed that she didn't mean to inspire anyone - and the famous look was actually not a statement at all.

"I just hadn't really calculated my sleeve length and the waving and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me," Roberts said on a US chat show.

"So it wasn't so much a statement, as it's just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself."

Bella recently won her first directing award from PornHub, for her adult movie debut Him and Her.

She picked up the prestigious award in LA earlier this month for her movie, which revolves around an "edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter".

Bella Thorne announced her move to the porn industry in August. Picture: Getty Images.
Bella Thorne announced her move to the porn industry in August. Picture: Getty Images.

Speaking of the film, which she originally intended to be a 'Christmas horror movie' before pivoting to porn, Bella said: "Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f*****g on set, which I have never shot before.

"Also this was my first short in general, so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
armpits bella thorne celebrity hairy instagram

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    Education In the next installment of our Best of Ipswich 2019 series, we reveal which child care educators and child care centres have made the shortlist. VOTE NOW ->

    ‘15 minute Uber Air flights from GC to Brisbane’

    premium_icon ‘15 minute Uber Air flights from GC to Brisbane’

    Business Calls to bring air taxi service to city to solve traffic problems

    Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    premium_icon Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    Horses "We’re both a sport and an industry"

    Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    premium_icon Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    News Australia's highest paying trades have been revealed.