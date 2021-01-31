Menu
Sophie Xeon dead at 34 after falling to her death while watching full moon in ‘terrible accident’
Music

Star falls to death in ‘terrible accident’

by Alahna Kindred, The Sun
31st Jan 2021 5:05 PM

Grammy-nominated musician Sophie Xeon fell to her death while watching a full moon in a "terrible accident", her label has said.

The Scottish artist, 34, who was also known as SOPHIE, had worked with stars Madonna and Charlie XCX.

Her label said the artist "slipped and fell" as she tried to "watch the full moon" in Athens, Greece, The Sun reports.

Sophie Xeon has died after a ‘sudden accident’ aged 34. Picture: Supplied
The statement from Transgressive read: "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell."

 

 

A statement from the trans icon's team hailed her as a "pioneer of a new sound".

It read: "It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident."

The artist was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2018 debut album Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides.

TRAGIC FALL

Friends have paid tribute to the icon, including producer Nile Rogers who tweeted: "#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 @southbankcentre"

Artist QueensChristine added: "Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman.

"I can't believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

The Scottish-born artist was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2018 debut album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides. Picture: Supplied
Fans have also flooded social media with tributes to for SOPHIE, writing there will "never be anyone like you", and calling her "one of a kind".

 

 

 

 

A statement to Metro.co.uk paid tribute to her impact on the world of music.

It read: "SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade.

"Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

And it continued: "At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority.

"We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star falls to death in 'terrible accident'

entertainment music sophie sophie xeon

