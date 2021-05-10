Star confirms nasty Joss Whedon rumour

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has finally publicly confirmed a rumour about embattled director Joss Whedon's behaviour towards her when they were filming 2017's Justice League together.

Gadot had previously remained relatively tight-lipped about her experiences with Whedon, who in recent months has been hit with allegations of unprofessional and bullying behaviour from a slew of actresses he'd previously worked with.

Gadot said last year that she'd had an "experience" with Whedon when he came on board after original director Zack Snyder to finish Justice League, "which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups."

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

In a new interview with Israel news outlet N12, as reported by Deadline, Gadot further explained that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead."

This squares with a report published in The Hollywood Reporter last month looking at Whedon's scandal-plagued stint as director of Justice League, which quoted sources saying he and Gadot had clashed over aspects of her character in the film, and how it would contrast to the Wonder Woman films.

"She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next," the source told THR, which reported that Whedon had made changes to the Justice League script and wanted Gadot to record new lines she felt didn't align with her character.

A witness claimed: "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Whedon has been hit with multiple allegations of misbehaviour in recent months, with multiple cast members from his iconic '90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer coming forward to allege that he did "very bad things" on set.

They joined a growing list of people taking a stand against the director, including Gadot and other stars of Justice League, and his own ex-wife, who penned a scathing essay about him after their break-up.

Gadot's Justice League co-star Ray Fisher had earlier accused the director of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set of the movie, in which he played Victor Stone/Cyborg.

Gadot later explained that she had less to do with Whedon, who was drafted in to complete the movie when original director Zack Snyder had to drop out due to the death of his daughter. However, she said her experience with Whedon "wasn't the best".

"I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," Gadot told LA Times in December last year. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon - I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it.

"But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Whedon has yet to publicly comment on the slew of allegations against him.

Originally published as Star confirms nasty Joss Whedon rumour