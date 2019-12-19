Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaquille O'Neal has certain requirements.
Shaquille O'Neal has certain requirements.
Basketball

Shaq can’t shack up in Brisbane without bigger bed

by Sophie Chirgwin
18th Dec 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL superstar Shaquille O'Neal is coming to Brisbane for the first time, but there's one thing he'll need before he can check into a hotel room.

The legendary sportsman is so tall, the local promoters need to find a bed manufacturer in Brisbane to make him a bed big enough to sleep in while he visits the River City.

O'Neal is about 2.16m tall - one of the tallest ever in the NBA - and weighs 146kg, with a size-22 shoe.

In his June 13 appearance at the Brisbane Convention Centre, he will offer tips on success and have an unplugged and uncensored conversation about his life.

The superstar will be touching on many never-before-heard moments from his decorated career on and off the court.

Tickets to see O'Neal are available from today via thehourgroup.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
nba shaq shaquille
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        premium_icon TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        Motoring The rests stops are vital for truckies, who between 10pm and 6am, are most at risk of fatigue-related accidents.

        Crime scene declared after shots fired in quiet suburb

        premium_icon Crime scene declared after shots fired in quiet suburb

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene at 8:30am.

        • 19th Dec 2019 10:07 AM
        Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        premium_icon Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        News Hunters will be able to earn $10 per snout and feral tail from January when...

        • 19th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        15 Ipswich schools score funding but not enough

        premium_icon 15 Ipswich schools score funding but not enough

        Education Ipswich schools have have benefited from the Local Schools Community fund, but the...