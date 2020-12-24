Star Bremer State High student smashes ATAR goal

BREMER State High School graduate Shakira Memorey has long been known as an over-achiever.

Her performance in the ATAR, however, would only further cement her status as a star student.

The 18-year-old finished top of her class this year, scoring a whopping 94.15 under the new tertiary education qualification system.

Despite only needing a score of 84 to obtain her first preference of a Bachelor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, her tendency to excel academically took over.

“It was pretty intense because I was still working every chance I could while studying and then also attending classes, plus trying to find time for extra-curricular activities,” she said.

Bremer State High student Shakira Memorey is the school's top performer in the 2020 ATAR.

“I would try to study every day, except for some days where I would work the whole day.”

“I pretty much kept that up over the past two years really, except for the COVID period.”

It was this past Saturday the retail worker learned her tireless efforts had paid off.

“When I first saw [my ATAR] I was shocked, I was wondering if it was a glitch,” Ms Memorey said.

“I sent it to my friends, my sister, my parents and then had to go to work for the entire day, but it was a really good day and I’ve been a high from it the whole week.”

Like thousands of Year 12 students nationwide, she struggled adjusting to studying from home amid the recent pandemic.

It was her sister Tamara, however, who had proven a constant source of support and motivation.

Bremer State High student Shakira Memorey with her friend and fellow graduate.

“She always pushed me to be the best I could and tell me when I’m overthinking. She’s always helped me see a different perspective.”

It was a getaway with fellow graduates last month which marked what would later evolve into one of her most unforgettable chapters yet.

On Wednesday Ms Memorey was offered her first tertiary preference at the University of Queensland.

“I’ve wanted to be a police officer since before I can remember, I’ve never changed my mind, but I wanted to go into Uni and enhance my knowledge for the career,” she said.

“They don’t hire people straight out of high school.”

“I feel this course will give me a better understanding of the people I’ll be working with every day.”