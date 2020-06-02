Staple community op shop closes

A favourite among the locals, yesterday afternoon a Lifeline representative confirmed that Lifeline Shop at Raceview would close down for good after temporarily closing down earlier in the year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lifeline neighbour Suzy Holmes at Raceview Complete Denture Care said the community was saddened to hear about the news of the op shop closing down for good.

"The Lifeline Shop has been here for almost 8-10 years and it has really serviced everyone here," she said.

"And we have a lot of elderly and retirement homes here and a lot them can't drive so it is great for them.

"The shop has a few workers there with disabilities and they can't go anywhere else now that it is closed and it will be tragic for them.

"It will be a great shame for them to leave, and it's sad they won't be able to come back and say goodbye to their clientele.

"We have got so many people coming into my business to ask me when I think that store will reopen which is sad."

The store which is the latest business victim of COVID-19 did not reopen when retail restrictions were eased earlier last month and no plans have been revealed as to what will happen to the space once Lifeline vacates.

A Lifeline representative said that there were plenty of Lifeline stores around Ipswich that would continue to help serve the community.

For a list of Lifeline Stores that are operating visit www.unitingcareqld.com.au/lifeline

