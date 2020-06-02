Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Staple community op shop closes

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A favourite among the locals, yesterday afternoon a Lifeline representative confirmed that Lifeline Shop at Raceview would close down for good after temporarily closing down earlier in the year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lifeline neighbour Suzy Holmes at Raceview Complete Denture Care said the community was saddened to hear about the news of the op shop closing down for good.

"The Lifeline Shop has been here for almost 8-10 years and it has really serviced everyone here," she said.

"And we have a lot of elderly and retirement homes here and a lot them can't drive so it is great for them.

"The shop has a few workers there with disabilities and they can't go anywhere else now that it is closed and it will be tragic for them.

"It will be a great shame for them to leave, and it's sad they won't be able to come back and say goodbye to their clientele.

"We have got so many people coming into my business to ask me when I think that store will reopen which is sad."

The store which is the latest business victim of COVID-19 did not reopen when retail restrictions were eased earlier last month and no plans have been revealed as to what will happen to the space once Lifeline vacates.

A Lifeline representative said that there were plenty of Lifeline stores around Ipswich that would continue to help serve the community.

For a list of Lifeline Stores that are operating visit www.unitingcareqld.com.au/lifeline

Read more stories by Samtui Selave

business closures coronavirusipswich ipswich business ipswich business closure lifeline op shops op shop
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        premium_icon ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        News It wasn’t easy for Two Butchers staff to return to work on Sunday but it’s something Steve would have wanted.

        HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        Pets & Animals Kittens too young to walk have been found dumped in Lockyer towns

        IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Coronavirus recovery, and why cautious approach is best

        premium_icon Coronavirus recovery, and why cautious approach is best

        Opinion Pubs and clubs are reopening, albeit under very tight guidelines