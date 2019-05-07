Stanthorpe woman dead after crash near Boonah

A woman in her sixties has died after clipping a guard rail in her vehicle.

A WOMAN critically injured in a traffic crash north east of Boonah on May 3 has died in hospital.

Preliminary inquiries indicate, around 11am a Holden Barina was travelling west on Boonah-Beaudesert Rd when it struck a guard rail before colliding with a four-wheel-drive travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and sole occupant of the Barina, a 69-year-old Stanthorpe woman, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where she has since died from her injuries.

The driver of the 4WD was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.