Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman in her sixties has died after clipping a guard rail in her vehicle.
A woman in her sixties has died after clipping a guard rail in her vehicle. Contributed ROK02118genericambo2
News

Stanthorpe woman dead after crash near Boonah

Navarone Farrell
by
30th Apr 2019 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN critically injured in a traffic crash north east of Boonah on May 3 has died in hospital.

Preliminary inquiries indicate, around 11am a Holden Barina was travelling west on Boonah-Beaudesert Rd when it struck a guard rail before colliding with a four-wheel-drive travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and sole occupant of the Barina, a 69-year-old Stanthorpe woman, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where she has since died from her injuries.

The driver of the 4WD was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

crash qas qps traffic accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Church targeted at Christmas

    premium_icon Church targeted at Christmas

    Crime Man was found with marijuana seeds and a stolen laptop.

    • 7th May 2019 9:00 AM
    REVEALED: How Swanbank E power station has boosted the grid

    premium_icon REVEALED: How Swanbank E power station has boosted the grid

    Politics The plant returned to operational capacity to boost available power

    Election a fizzer in Ipswich as Labor MPs lead campaign

    premium_icon Election a fizzer in Ipswich as Labor MPs lead campaign

    Politics The Coalition has been a notable absence the Labor-held seat

    Rosies seek donations ahead of winter

    premium_icon Rosies seek donations ahead of winter

    News Pick up a few extra items at the supermarket