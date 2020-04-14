Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Person stabbed for being a 'standover man'

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
14th Apr 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOTEL patron was stabbed in the chin after being accused of being a standover man, and Ipswich judge has been told.

Noel James Copas, 24, pleaded guilty to assault doing bodily harm at West Ipswich on July 16, 2019; and unlawful wounding.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Copas was sentenced to a 12-month jail term by the District Court in March last year for an assault causing bodily harm offence, but was given immediate parole.

He was on supervised parole when he committed the latest offence.

As a result, Copas was arrested and jailed to serve the remainder of the sentence.

Mr Wilkins said the new offence took place at the City View Hotel, after Copas accused a male patron of being a standover man.

Copas punched the man in the chest, with the injury later requiring a single stitch.

The man walked off but Mr Wilkins said Copas followed, verbally chastising him.

He then rushed at the man and stabbed him in the chin with a knife.

Mr Wilkins said the knife wound required three stitches.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said Copas was a father of two and would live in Kingaroy with his mother after being released from jail.

"Substance abuse has played a very negative part in his more recent lifestyle and contributed to his offending," Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas said the injuries were, "at the absolute lowest end of the scale in wounding offences."

Judge Orazio Rinaudo provided more of the agreed facts in the Crown case, saying there had been issues between two people over a $20 debt and that Copas called the complainant, "low-life scum and accused him of standing over a person who he demanded $20 from".

Judge Rinaudo said Copas punched the victim in the chest with enough force it caused the man to stumble back.

He said Copas then punched him in the chin but had a knife in his hand.

Judge Rinaudo said Copas had been convicted in 2017 of an assault causing bodily harm offence as well as the 2019 conviction.

He said the use of offensive weapons such as knives was all too prevalent and denounced strongly by the community.

He said Copas was born in Grafton and spent time in Beaudesert and had drug use issues.

"It was gratuitous violence with a knife over a trivial matter," he said.

"It may mean you were under the influence of drugs at the time as your behaviour is hard to follow otherwise.

"Hopefully you will put the use of drugs behind you and obtain help."

Copas was sentenced to a 2 ½ year jail term and a concurrent term of 12 months. He was granted immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.

Read more stories from Ross Irby.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich district court unlawful wounding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We need to be a council that actually delivers': Mayor

        premium_icon 'We need to be a council that actually delivers': Mayor

        Council News The new mayor and councillors have reacted to the results of the election. Read what they had to say.

        WATCH: Five movies filmed in Ipswich

        premium_icon WATCH: Five movies filmed in Ipswich

        News Here's some movies to add to your watch list

        How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        premium_icon How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        News An AI prototype reaches its second phase of development

        Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        premium_icon Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        News Man with history of violence jailed after attacking car owner with crow bar