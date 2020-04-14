Person stabbed for being a 'standover man'

A HOTEL patron was stabbed in the chin after being accused of being a standover man, and Ipswich judge has been told.

Noel James Copas, 24, pleaded guilty to assault doing bodily harm at West Ipswich on July 16, 2019; and unlawful wounding.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Copas was sentenced to a 12-month jail term by the District Court in March last year for an assault causing bodily harm offence, but was given immediate parole.

He was on supervised parole when he committed the latest offence.

As a result, Copas was arrested and jailed to serve the remainder of the sentence.

Mr Wilkins said the new offence took place at the City View Hotel, after Copas accused a male patron of being a standover man.

Copas punched the man in the chest, with the injury later requiring a single stitch.

The man walked off but Mr Wilkins said Copas followed, verbally chastising him.

He then rushed at the man and stabbed him in the chin with a knife.

Mr Wilkins said the knife wound required three stitches.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said Copas was a father of two and would live in Kingaroy with his mother after being released from jail.

"Substance abuse has played a very negative part in his more recent lifestyle and contributed to his offending," Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas said the injuries were, "at the absolute lowest end of the scale in wounding offences."

Judge Orazio Rinaudo provided more of the agreed facts in the Crown case, saying there had been issues between two people over a $20 debt and that Copas called the complainant, "low-life scum and accused him of standing over a person who he demanded $20 from".

Judge Rinaudo said Copas punched the victim in the chest with enough force it caused the man to stumble back.

He said Copas then punched him in the chin but had a knife in his hand.

Judge Rinaudo said Copas had been convicted in 2017 of an assault causing bodily harm offence as well as the 2019 conviction.

He said the use of offensive weapons such as knives was all too prevalent and denounced strongly by the community.

He said Copas was born in Grafton and spent time in Beaudesert and had drug use issues.

"It was gratuitous violence with a knife over a trivial matter," he said.

"It may mean you were under the influence of drugs at the time as your behaviour is hard to follow otherwise.

"Hopefully you will put the use of drugs behind you and obtain help."

Copas was sentenced to a 2 ½ year jail term and a concurrent term of 12 months. He was granted immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.

