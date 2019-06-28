Standout track achievers chase more Ipswich honours

DOGWATCH

WITH half of the year almost gone, the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club premierships are starting to take shape.

At this stage, it mirrors 2018 in all categories bar the Greyhound of the Year title.

Col Byers leads the male trainers premiership with 341 points ahead of Mal Cuneo 213 and Rob Essex 132.

Byers has won the male trainers premiership for the past eight consecutive years at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Kerry Hoggan was the leading female trainer of the year in 2018.

She is well on her way to claiming back-to-back titles as she leads on 216 points, well ahead of nearest rivals Cynthia Elson (115) and Amber Boody (109).

The leading owner is last year's winner, The Board Racing Syndicate.

The syndicate is on 247 points ahead of Cynthia Elson (170) and John Mccarthy (131).

The Greyhound of the Year title is the closest at this stage of the year.

The Mick Pearce-owned Mally's Nova leading the way on 60 points, ahead of Proper Gent for John Mccarthy (52) and Spring Wine for the the Board Racing Syndicate (46).

Exciting features loom at Showgrounds

JULY is a big month for feature racing at Ipswich.

Next Saturday, heats of the Racing Queensland Young Guns are being run over 520m for greyhounds up to 30 months of age.

The final is on Saturday, July 13, worth $17,800 overall with $11,200 going to winning connections.

Saturday, July 20, is the running of the Grand Prix for the best eight nominated over the 732m. The series carries overall prizemoney of $12,600, with the winner to receive $8400.

On Saturday, July 27, Ipswich heats of the John Pay Memorial 5th grade will be run. It is a series jointly run between the Ipswich and the Brisbane clubs at Albion Park.

The Albion Park heats will be run on Monday night, July 29, with the final being conducted at Albion Park on Monday, August 5. The two clubs rotate the final each year.

John was a small time trainer who loved racing at Ipswich. He got a lot of giveaway dogs and had success with many of them over the years.

Farewell Glenn, an astute trainer

GLENN Smith, a greyhound man most of his 74 years, died early this week.

The racing industry lost a giant.

Glenn, based at Greenbank for decades after moving from Victoria, was one of the country's most astute trainers from the moment he picked up a collar and lead.

Born in Tasmania, he started training when 24, lured into the industry by a workmate. He instantly made a name for himself when Akii Victor made the Melbourne Cup in 1979.

From then he had great success with dogs like Tricode Star, Tricode Flojo and Hitech Star.

Among his band of loyal owners at one time was Peter Moody, the legendary trainer of thoroughbred great Black Caviar.

Glenn battled bowel cancer for the past five years. His partner of the past 20 years, Tricia Fuller, and their family, have battled on with a small but successful team of dogs in that time.

Glenn is survived by his children Tyrone and Shelley from his first marriage, Tricia and their family Rowan,Matthew and Hayley.

A celebration of Glenn's life will be held on Monday at 10am. It will be held at Newhaven Eco Crematorium & Memorial Gardens (21 Quinn's Hill Road West, Stapylton).