Standout IGS performances in round of added challenges

IGS drew 2-2 with Nudgee College in their latest GPS encounter.

IPSWICH Grammar School representatives Darryl Barton, Nick Mitchell, Max Ko and Nathan Chung were among students to receive special mentions in the latest round of GPS matches.

Year 12 student Barton scored both goals for IGS in a superb individual performance against Nudgee College.

Mitchell was one of the players who toiled hard in Ipswich's 21-0 rugby loss to Nudgee College.

Year 9 student Ko led the way for IGS in the latest tennis battles.

Year 10 student Chung secured a valuable win for his team in the chess competition.

IGS teams had mixed Round 5 results across the sports.

In football, IGS produced a stronger second half to be unlucky to not break the 2-2 deadlock.

Sharpshooter Barton continued his incredible run of success as he builds his footballing reputation.

Year 9 goalkeeper Henry Blackledge made an admirable debut in the final 20 minutes.

An IGS rugby player finds room to run in their latest clash with Nudgee College. Picture: Isaac Hou

Travelling to Nudgee College, the IGS First XV were eager to build on their solid win over Toowoomba Grammar a week earlier.

However, Nudgee College kept the visitors scoreless in a physical affair where both teams displayed their defensive might.

The wet conditions and large penalty count made for a stop-start encounter with Nudgee holding a 14-0 halftime advantage.

IGS players displayed plenty of determination in their latest GPS battle with Nudgee College. Picture: Isaac Hou

Despite a determined second half, IGS were unable to pierce Nudgee's well-structured brickwall.

Leading the way for IGS against a powerhouse opponent were Number 7 Nick Mitchell and Number 9 Brayden O'Sullivan.

The latest tennis round was played at the Nudgee courts after the Brassall surfaces were drenched.

With both teams in equal fifth on the ladder, IGS fought hard in the singles matches played in the Brisbane sunshine.

However, Ko was the only Ipswich player able to secure a win in those matches. He got up 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Ko and year 10 student Kaito Nelson strongly also won 7-5, 6-1, leaving IGS down by two rubbers when the rain came and washed out the final matches.

IGS basketball v Nudgee College. Picture: Isaac Hou

Ipswich Grammar's First V lost 81-59 to Nudgee in their season of mixed basketball results.

After leading at halftime, IGS struggled to execute their offence.

However, year 11 basketballer Jackson Crocker-Garlepp displayed his skill and diligence in a beaten side.

The IGS chess team enjoyed one of their most successful efforts.

Chung provided a determined win for his team.

The seniors finished with a draw after nailbiting games for year 9 duo Alex Chalvatzis and Lucas Orth.

IGS faces BBC in Round 6 GPS contests across the sports.