Standing room only expected for division two forum

Memebers of the audience ask questions to the Division 4 candidates during the forum. Rob Williams

WE HAVE our final divisional forum tonight at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre and it's going to be an interesting one.

We did not anticipate such a big field and unfortunately, our venue size may not accommodate the crowd we now think we may get.

We've encouraged candidates not to bring a large number of supports in order to give seating to division 2 voters and we ask people who aren't voting in division two to instead consider watching it on our livestream.

You can livestream this event by heading to the QT website and clicking on the livestream story about 6pm.

- Shannon Newley, editor