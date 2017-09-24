Standing ovation for Ipswich's Les Miserables

NEW SHOW: Les Miserables is on at Ipswich Civic Centre from September 8.

THEY have done it again. That's right the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company (IMTC) have put on another outstanding production - the musical production of Boublil and Schonberg's Les Miserables in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

On the evening I saw this performance it was a packed house, not a seat to spare and by the end of the show the audience provided the cast with a total standing ovation. Something you rarely see in theatre productions.

That is how good, professional and phenomenal IMTC's production was.

IMTC's major productions, over the past four years, have been dazzling.

So, what is it that has the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company creating such professional and creative musical theatre?

Well, there is no doubt that the company has stepped outside of the secure box, taken risks and is succeeding.

By engaging a professional creative team including casting director Douglas Webster from the USA who was in Australia conducting the Broadway Master's program at the Old Court House, musical director Robert Clark who directed last year's Wicked and Melbourne based director Chris Bradtke who had previously directed Les Miserables on three separate occasions IMTC had a winning combination.

Add to this exceptional creative team an orchestra of professional musicians, lavish costuming and a stupendous set then it is no wonder the cast of high calibre singers was drawn to the production.

The IMTC is a community based organisation. Yet over the past four years it has gone from strength to strength mainly due to its vision and commitment to providing Ipswich's audiences with premier theatre productions and its willingness to take a risk, step outside of the box and aim for the stars of artistic endeavour.

According to Ken Mundt and Brenda Ryan, the founders of IMTC in 2001, they are "steadfast in their commitment to provide fresh and outstanding musical theatre, at affordable prices, ensuring the best possible live theatre experiences for their patrons.

Now, of course, they have the challenge of finding a production for 2018 that will live up-to the past four productions Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Wicked and Les Miserables.

It will be a great challenge for the theatre company but one I am sure they will confront with enthusiasm.

And as patrons we can only wait with wondrous anticipation for IMTC's announcement of their 2018 major production.

We are now addicted to their productions and like all addictions can't wait for the next fix of IMTC's musical theatre.

From small and humble beginnings, the IMTC is now widely recognised as a major community theatre company capable of staging the biggest and most technically challenging musical theatre performances.

Ipswich must be very proud to have such a theatre company as part of this community.