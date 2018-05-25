200K deal for couple's fake babies business

BUSINESS BABY: Sandra Moffatt co-creator of Stand In Baby with her SIBS, the Moffatt's were recently on Shark Tank.

BUSINESS BABY: Sandra Moffatt co-creator of Stand In Baby with her SIBS, the Moffatt's were recently on Shark Tank.

STAND In Baby creators Sandra and Brendan Moffatt have survived the Shark Tank and walked away with a $200,000 deal.

The Springfield business owners said they weren't expecting success on the show and nearly pulled out before filming in March.

Mrs Moffatt admitted she almost died in February

"I had a pulmonary embolism and was only given a 20% chance of survival," she told the QT.

But you wouldn't have known that if you caught the episode on Tuesday night as the Moffatt's appeared like any other contestants.

"I was re-admitted (to hospital) three days before filming," she said.

"We were so close to pulling out of the show.

"Now just seeing the love and support from everyone, it's just been so incredibly wonderful we're hugely thankful for the opportunity. It's been good for us."

The idea for Stand In Baby came to the Moffatts when they were searching for a safe way to teach their staff how to hold a baby's head correctly and how to position them. Rob Williams

The Moffatts were not expecting an offer at all and were surprised when four of the sharks said they wanted to invest.

They had asked for $200,000 in return for a 20 percent stake in Stand In Baby (SIB).

"We were so far from expecting an offer, it's hard to believe.

"Shark Tank approached us to come on the show. We love the show, we just didn't think we had a Shark Tank-type product.

"We're not TV people. It's mind-blowing, exciting.

"We were sweating it was as terrifying as it looks."

Sandra and Brendon Moffatt, founders of StandInBaby, the worlds first, fully articulated, lifelike, newborn model is being exported to 91 countries around the world. Rob Williams

Mrs Moffatt said the couple had done a lot of preparation before the show and had all their figures ready, but got stuck on one question and were on the back-foot.

"We did say our numbers, but they didn't show that. I actually love it, the drama has led to lots of media attention."

They ended up taking a deal with two sharks Andrew Banks and Glen Richards for $100,000 each and a 10 per cent stake each - in the process rejecting Steve Baxter's offer leading him to storm off-set.

During due diligence after the show they have discovered they have had more than $1million in sales and are selling SIBs to 91 countries.

Photographers themselves, the Moffatt's started SIB in their Springfield Lakes home in 2016 after a successful crowd funding campaign raised $240,000.

Today they still run the business from their home and have employed a full-time assistant and a medical sales professional.

Stand In Baby the world's first articulated baby that moves and is weighted like a newborn.

"We had $500,000 of pre sales before we launched the product. We sent the first out in 2017 and this is our second year of sales."

SIB was created as a training aid for newborn photographers and is now being used in health and education applications.

"Photographers have really embraced it. What can go wrong is positional asphyxiation, photographers need to know how to position babies."

Mrs Moffatt said newborn photography was the second largest growing industry for photographers second only to weddings.

"You don't want to be practising on real babies."

SIB have launched a new forum where photographers can talk to medical professionals for advice.

"We're trying to educate the world on safety with newborns."