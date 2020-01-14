Stand in Baby business booming since Shark Tank appearance

It's been almost two years since Stand In Baby founders Sandra and Brendon Moffatt were on the TV series Shark Tank show - their business is still going strong.

Stand In Baby was created to help the Moffatts with their baby photography business, however, it has since grown to have a strong presence in the US where hospitals and universities are most interested in the lifelike dolls for antenatal training.

"We're currently moving towards providing the SIB to hospitals and universities in the United States. We have even sold to some local universities - UQ at St Lucia and Griffith University," co-founder Sandra Moffatt said.

The couple who still reside in Springfield Lakes have continued to grow their successful business, now shipping directly from China to the customer.

"So, what we were doing before was making them in China and then having them sent back to us and then we shipped to the customer," Mrs Moffatt said.

Springfield couple Sandra and Brendon Moffatt from StandInBaby with Shark Tank investors Andrew Banks and Glen Richards.

"So, we don't store anymore stock at home which is good, we ship directly from China to our customers," she said.

SIB investors and the stars of Shark Tank Andrew Banks and Glen Richards both beat out Steve Baxter on Shark Tank in 2018 to a 10 per cent stake each.

"We're still in touch with both of them and we talk to Glen quite often," Ms Moffatt said.

The business has also launched other products, including an instruction manual on how best to approach baby photography.

"We're happy with where we're at the moment with the business," Mrs Moffatt said.