Whats On

Stamp this into your diary

CLOSER LOOK: Stamp collector David Roberts is looking forward to the upcoming fair.
by Ashleigh Howarth

IF YOU consider yourself a stamp enthusiast or collector, you won't want to miss out on the annual Ipswich Stamp Club Fair this weekend.

Held at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre, visitors will be able to peruse thousands of historical stamps as well as recent collections.

Representatives from neighbouring stamp clubs will also be on hand to talk to people about their own personal collections, as well as offer up tips on how you can start your own.

A number of rare stamps will also be available to purchase from vendors.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 5, from 9am-4pm.

Admission is free and refreshments will be available.

For more information, phone 3288 7007.

Ipswich Queensland Times

