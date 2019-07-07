Stalwart's stirring local derby message for next generation

Western Spirit players rose to the challenge in both local derby matches at Kippen Park.

FOOTBALL: After what could be his final local derby match, Western Spirit's ever reliable goalkeeper Chris Morrall left a message for the next generation.

That is to maintain the fine football tradition between the two Ipswich clubs.

On a cold and windy Friday night, Western Spirit squared this year's derby ledger with a 1-0 victory over the Ipswich City Bulls at Kippen Park.

After Spirit lost 3-1 to the Bulls in round one, Morrall was determined to work with head coach David Coles in making amends.

Having savoured the derby challenge for more than a decade, Morrall was "extremely happy'' with the latest result.

"I absolutely loved it,'' he said.

After returning to the top side with Jack Fuller away, Morrall was thrilled to see the younger players get a taste of what the annual clashes mean.

"It was exactly what we expected from a derby game - a very fast, physical game and mentally challenging,'' Morrall, 32, said.

Planning to retire from playing and coaching at the end of the season, Morrall said Spirit prepared the team well through the week.

"Generally the core of the boys that have been there for years and years, they understand what the derby games are like. But the new guys don't really know what to expect,'' he said.

"I told the boys 'I can't prepare you enough. You need to be strong on the ball'.

"I think the boys rose to the challenge.

"The first time we played against them (the Bulls), they were a bit scared and didn't know what to expect. So we put out a bigger side this time and we fought muscle for muscle, which was good.''

In the tough conditions, Dylan Goodman scored the only goal in the second half.

Morrall had to make a series of one-on-one saves after halftime to protect his team's advantage.

With both sides having players unavailable, Morrall praised Spirit's Reserve Grade team despite losing 5-4 to the Bulls. The Spirit line-up included three under-16 players and two from the City competition.

As he encouraged other footballers to keep the local derby fervour alive, Morrall praised the Bulls players for sharing a post-game beer. "Pretty much their whole team stayed back and socialised, which was good,'' the local derby stalwart said.

In this afternoon's Queensland Premier League encounter, the Ipswich Knights were left wondering what might have been after drawing 2-2 with premiership contenders Capalaba.

"Without a doubt, we should have won it,'' head coach Andy Ogden said after watching his team miss several chances to break the deadlock at Bundamba.

"The boys put so much into the game they were shattered.''

Lachlan Munn levelled at 1-1 from a penalty before Emmanuel Peter finished off some great from Nick Edwards to put his team up 2-1.

However, second-placed Capalaba drew level from a corner that beat everyone before repelling the late Knights' charge.

The Ipswich City Bulls women lost their Elaine Watson Cup knockout competition match 3-1 to Peninsula Power at Sutton Park on Friday night.

State of play

QPL: Ipswich Knights 2 (Lachlan Munn, Emmanuel Peter) drew Capalaba 2. U20: Knights def Capalaba 5-4. U18: Knights def Capalaba 2-1.

CL1: Western Spirit 1 (Dylan Goodman) def Ipswich City 0. Reserves: Ipswich City def Western Spirit 5-4.

Elaine Watson Cup: Peninsula Power 3 def Ipswich City 1 (Natasha Ridley).