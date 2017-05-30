Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

FOR uniqueness and quality, you can't beat something handmade.

Stallholder at Ipswich's Handmade Expo and Vintage Market, Kylie Van Der Beek said she and her fellow craftspeople were working hard to fight against a mass produced buying culture.

The market, which celebrates its ninth birthday on August 19, welcomed more than 70 stallholders to the Ipswich Turf Club on Saturday.

"The market has been very well supported. We've done a lot more promotion this year and it seems to be paying off now,” Ms Van Der Beek said.

"Stallholder numbers are increasing as the year goes on and we have a wide variety. There's everything from bath products, plants, flowers and candles to baby's clothes, wood products and women's fashion. There is lots of different food options as well, which people love.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The stallholder, whose husband Andrew organises the event, said she had been involved with the market for about eight years.

"We have been passionate about promoting handmade items for a long time. They are unique and something you can't find by going to the shopping centre,” she said.

"It's also higher quality. With handmade items, you're not seeing the same people wearing the same clothing and jewellery and it's more special as a gift as well.”

While other Ipswich markets have been forced to close, Ms Van Der Beek said the Handmade Expo was gaining momentum.

The stallholder, who makes button jewellery, revealed the secret to the expo's success.

"We don't allow anything mass produced at the market and that's what sets us apart,” she said.

"We keep it consistent and as a stallholder you've got to keep going consistently as well. It's a lovely market, it's a great location at the Turf Club and it's a nice day out.

"The steam train runs as well, a jumping castle and we've got Little Kickers that run the free soccer activity. We give a bit of variety and it's also about keeping every member of the family busy.”