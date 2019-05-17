Menu
READY: Election paraphernalia is thrust upon pre-polling voters as they enter the Humanties Centre in Ipswich yesterday.
Politics

Staggering number of voters beat the polling day rush

Hayden Johnson
by
17th May 2019 12:10 AM
THOUSANDS of voters will turn a blind eye to politics on polling day, with a large chunk of Ipswich residents already casting their vote this election.

The Australian Electoral Commission has recorded record numbers of pre-poll votes in the three weeks since voting opened.

To date, more than 11,800 people have cast early votes in the Blair electorate.

Labor's Shayne Neumann is widely tipped to hold, if not increase, his 8.1 per cent margin in the Blair electorate.

In Oxley, Labor's Milton Dick is expected to do similar.

United Australia Party candidate for Blair Majella Zimpel said people were receptive to Clive Palmer and ready for a new political horizon.

"They're saying it's time for a change, they want to kick out the major parties,” she said.

It's the first election campaign for Independent candidate for Blair Simone Karandrews.

"It's been a really interesting one,” she said.

"Lots of people are considering an Independent option because they can see the value in what an Independent can bring.

"It's been great to see so many people coming out to pre-poll and actually wanting to engage with the candidates and wanting to ask questions.”

Pre-polling centres will remain open today and will be the last chance for voters to avoid the election-day crowd.

The WG Hayden Humanities Centre on the corner of South and Nicholas streets in Ipswich will remain open from 8.30am-6pm today.

The World Knowledge Centre at 37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield and the Yamanto Shopping Village on Warwick Rd will stay open for early voting from 8.30am-6pm today.

Follow our live election coverage online at qt.com.au.

