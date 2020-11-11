State of Origin 2: Stage is set for second NRL blockbuster

State of Origin 2 is just hours away and the stage is set for a classic with a barrage of verbal barbs traded.

The State of Origin shield goes on the line tonight when the NSW Blues take on the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium.

For the Blues, it's a chance to fight back into the series and set up a decider after a shock loss in the opener at Adelaide Oval.

For the Maroons, it's a chance to lock up their first series win since 2017. It would be their 12th victory in 16 series.

Under-pressure NSW mentor Brad Fittler emphatically hit back at critics by claiming: "People will always use the popularity of Origin to bring attention to themselves, or their agendas."

Veteran Maroons coach Wayne Bennett said the Blues are taking a risk changing their halves: "It's not what you really want because you have such a short preparation and everybody is a bit new to each other."

Despite their loss in the opener, the Blues ($1.32) are overwhelming favourites over Queensland ($3.50).

Start time: 8.10pmWhere: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

