Staff spring into action after fire at popular pub

FIREFIGHTERS had quick-thinking hotel staff members to thank after a fire started in an airconditioning unit on the roof of a popular pub.

Crews from Laidley and Forest Hill responded to a fire at Plainland Porters Hotel off the Warrego Highway, arriving at the scene about 5:15am.

The motel was evacuated and no one was injured in the blaze.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.

Paramedics assessed four people at the scene but they did not require treatment.

“We’ve had a fire in the airconditioning unit, the external unit on the roof of the hotel,” Laidley Fire Station captain Craig Barrett said.

“It’s gotten down into the ducting and around the unit itself.

“We’ve been able to contain it to that section of the building.

“There’s been a little bit of water damage inside and unfortunately because the main power board is directly underneath there, Energex has had to isolate the power and they’re going to have to check everything out with the water before they can put power back on to the hotel.”

Cpt Barrett said the four staff working this morning acted quickly to clear the building.

“Their actions basically reduced the intensity of the fire before we got here and saved us a lot of work,” he said.

“They evacuated the motel really quickly and efficiently.

“There’s minimal damage to the structure of the building which is a great thing.”

“It will take a little while to get it all cleaned up.”

In a statement, Porters said it is hoping to have power restored today.

“As you may have heard there was a small fire at the hotel this morning,” the statement read.

“Emergency services have attended and have the situation under control.

“At this stage the hotel does not have power so will remain closed until power is restored which we are hoping to have restored early today.

“Thank you for your many messages of support.

“The ol’ girl is still standing.”

