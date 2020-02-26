Staff shake up at health clinic worries patients

DON’T CHANGE: A former patient of KAMBU health clinic Laidley has slammed management for changes which she claims have damaged patient trust in the service. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A STAFF shake up at a Laidley indigenous health clinic has upset patients who say it has eroded trust in the service.

It comes as KAMBU management detailed the reasons for rotating reception staff between their four clinics — at Laidley, Ipswich, Booval and Goodna.

CEO Stella Johnson confirmed the changes and said it was to deliver better training to her staff.

She refuted claims that patients couldn’t see a doctor of their choice.

“We run a practice where we have two doctors and, where possible, we like for the clients to see the doctor they’re used to seeing,” Ms Johnson said.

“Sometimes, it may be that the doctor is away, or the doctor’s caught up with doing other business.”

She said reception staff were rotating between clinics to allow the staff members to gain better training.

“We have a number of clinics and what we want to do is make sure that every staff member is able to know how to run a clinic, (and) how to know what to look for,” she said.

“Where possible, we make sure that they have the training with a rotation.

“Doctors and nurses are rotating all the time, so why shouldn’t the other staff and there’s a benefit in that.”

Kathleen Conley, who no longer uses the service because of the changes, told the Star it had had a negative impact on her, and the community’s trust in the clinic.

Ms Conley suffers from PTSD and had attended the KAMBU indigenous health clinic in Laidley.

But changes to staff practices have meant she won’t be returning, and claims other patients feel the same way.

“Well, me with PTSD, I could walk in there and staff could see just by walking in there, ‘Oh, she needs to go at the back’,” Ms Conley said.

“There’s a big impact, especially for me not knowing the staff when I walk in there and not being comfortable.”

The clinic is run by the KAMBU Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Health to address the health needs of the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

“KAMBU was put there so the indigenous community and the elders and young people in that would feel comfortable knowing who was treating them and know that they would get the respect when they walk through the door,” Ms Conley said.

The Gatton Star understands one staff member has resigned due to the shake up.

“The staff member who did complain about rotation and coming into Ipswich … she’s no longer with us,” Ms Johnson said.

“She wrote me a very lengthy email about how she didn’t want to come to Ipswich for training.

“And we were in the process of how we provide support to her with transport, and so forth, but she left, unfortunately, before we could organise that.”

The KAMBU clinic will continue to operate Monday to Thursday, 8am to 4.30pm, Friday 8am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm.