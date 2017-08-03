WANTED: Staff needed to save closed CBD business

Johnny Ringo's in Brisbane St has not opened since early May and now owners are looking for a manager.

THE future of one of the city's most anticipated night hot spots is still unclear as owners are desperately looking a new manager to run the bar.

Johnny Ringo's on Brisbane St close abruptly last month and there is no sign as to if or when country music fans will get their watering hole back.

A job advertisement listed online on May 30 calls for a manager to run the Ipswich business venue plus the businesses' Brisbane bar.

"Busy hotel group is looking for a manager for Friday and Saturday nights between a Brisbane and Ipswich location for an immediate start," the listing reads.

"Applicants must have experience in a high volume environment with the following a must: current RMLV approved manager's license and a strong knowledge of liquor compliance."

The 'honky tonk' bar and resident bucking bull Ranga were a popular fixture during the CMC Rocks festival in March and the bar has been a hit with locals on the weekends.

It is understood the business, which opened in the Top of Town in October, is not closed permanently but it is unclear when it will re-open.

Last week there is no sign on the door about the business' operation and Ranga was still home.

The business' Facebook page has been shut down and business owners did not return calls.

The bar opened in the same site as the old Club Metro venue which close close to a year ago.

A re-invented Club Metro opened a few metres down the street last month, in an old building synonymous with failed nightclubs including Switch Nightclub.

Jonny Ringo's, an American Western themed honky-tonk party bar, is popular in Brisbane for live country music, "Ranga" the resident mechanical bull, Daisy Dukes Karaoke Hall and barbecue menu meals.

Plans were revealed in August to open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in the old Hotel Metropole building.

"Round up every hillbilly, varmint and roustabout you know and let's do it at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich - let us be your "go-to" place when u just need a fun, clean, clear your mind, country kind of time," the announcement read.

"You plus us plus live country rock music and our mechanical bull will equal one hell of a party at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich."

Already famous Johnny Ringo's owner Brett Ringo promised good old country hospitality, a relaxed and casual atmosphere, free entry, free mechanical bull rides all day and night and 'the best country rock bands in Australia'.