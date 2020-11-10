Staff hit slurpee thieves up for money owed

A couple who stole slurpees from a shop were recognised when they returned two weeks later. Staff tried to get them to pay back the money.

A MAN and woman who stole from a 7-Eleven became enraged when staff tried to claim back the money for the items a fortnight later.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Luke Michael Gill and a female friend stole slurpees from the West Ipswich 7-Eleven on December 31 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the pair returned to the same shop two weeks later and were recognised by staff, who used the loudspeaker to advise them they must pre-pay for the fuel they were trying to pump.

When the female put $10 into the cash drawer, staff told them the $10 would pay for the items they had stolen earlier.

Sgt Dick said the female got very aggressive and staff returned the $10.

Staff later told police that Gill said: “Indians are racist c**ts who just hate us westerners”.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Gill, 38, a dad of five from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to stealing; possession of dangerous drugs; driving when drug positive; and three counts of failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted Gill driving a Mitsubishi Lancer at Bundamba in March and his saliva tested positive to both methylamphetamine and cannabis.

He also had a small amount of marijuana.

The court heard Gill was arrested last Friday after failing to attend court and spent the weekend in the watch house.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Gill had five children and planned to attend drug and mental health counselling.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Gill only had himself to blame for spending three days locked up.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for one month.