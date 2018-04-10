Staff boost at Borallon facility after graduation

THIRTEEN new custodial officers have reported for duty at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

The Ipswich facility scored the largest intake following the graduation of 22 new officers from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy recently. As part of the graduation ceremony, 22 custodial officers were recognised for a combined 450 years of service.

The graduation in front of the Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Peter Martin was one of many planned in 2018 as Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) maintains its commitment to ensuring appropriate staffing of its facilities in response to prisoner numbers.

Mr Ryan and Commissioner Martin joined other dignitaries for the ceremony at the correctional services precinct at Wacol.

"Queensland Corrective Services plays a vital role in ensuring public safety across the state through the humane containment and rehabilitation of offenders," Mr Ryan said.

"These graduates are joining a workforce which is doing an excellent job in an often under-recognised field. It isn't an easy or glamorous job, but every single Queenslander is safer for their work, and I thank them for it.

"Most QCS custodial officers stay in the job for a significant period of time - certainly more than a decade - which demonstrates both a committed staff and a supportive work environment."