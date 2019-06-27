Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Stadium stampede in Madagascar kills 15

by Laetitia Bezain
27th Jun 2019 5:17 AM

Madagascar's police say a stampede at a concert by a popular singer has killed at least 15 people in the capital.

General Richard Ravalomanana, head of the national police, said just before the start of an appearance by the artist Rossy on Wednesday evening, the crowds surged, causing a stampede and people were trampled to death.

Professor Olivat Rakoto Alson, director of Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital, where the dead and injured were taken, said the death toll is likely to increase because several of the injured are in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred as Madagascar was celebrating the 59th anniversary of its independence.

Rwandan head of state Paul Kagame was the guest of honour of President Andry Rajoelina for the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon they attended a military parade in the same Mahamasina stadium.

More Stories

Show More
deaths editors picks madagascar stadium stampede

Top Stories

    First work starts on $65m show upgrade, convention centre

    premium_icon First work starts on $65m show upgrade, convention centre

    Environment Plans to develop the Ipswich Showgrounds into a state-of-the-art convention and evacuation centre has taken a leap forward.

    • 27th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Council pursuing convicted mayor over legal fees

    premium_icon Council pursuing convicted mayor over legal fees

    Council News Antoniolli was found guilty of 13 counts of fraud on June 6

    Minister's plan for air-con relief in hot Ipswich classrooms

    premium_icon Minister's plan for air-con relief in hot Ipswich classrooms

    Offbeat One principal declared he needs the state's help to cool classes

    Olympic bid: Rule change favours SEQ

    premium_icon Olympic bid: Rule change favours SEQ

    News Olympic rule change adds hope to southeast Qld 2032 chances