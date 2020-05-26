Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artist impression of boutique Brisbane Lions stadium at Springfield Central.
Artist impression of boutique Brisbane Lions stadium at Springfield Central.
News

ROARING DEAL: Council signs funding deed to deliver stadium

Blake Antrobus
26th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Brisbane Lions could soon call Ipswich home after a landmark funding deal secured a new stadium at Springfield.

Councillors voted unanimously to enter into a funding deed with the AFL club for the construction of a stadium and embellishment of an adjacent sporting field.

Councillor Andrew Fechner said it was a big investment for the city at about $13.6 million.

While acknowledging it could cost ratepayers around $4.5 million, he said the benefits would be immense.

"We're getting a second field that wasn't in the program for the next 10 years," Cr Fechner said.

"Sporting and community groups in Springfield can celebrate knowing they've got wonderful facilities to enjoy there ahead of time."

Initial work at the new precinct started in September last year.

The reserve precinct includes a 10,000 capacity stadium and trading and administration facilities.

It will be owned by the council and leased to the Lions, with other sport and community groups able to use it.

Councillor Nicole Jonic said the jobs created by the project would have a value of about $30 million per annum.

Councillor Paul Tully said it would be a "real coup" for Ipswich to have the Lions' women training there.

afl brisbane lions council ipswich ipswich city council springfield stadium
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Personal trainer plans recovery after ‘shock’ closure

        premium_icon Personal trainer plans recovery after ‘shock’ closure

        Sport Being a new dad has softened the blow of not having direct contact with his clients.

        REVEALED: Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential People: 40-31

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential People: 40-31

        News Here’s the next in our series of Ipswich’s Most Influential people

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Motion to honour sacked councillor lost

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Motion to honour sacked councillor lost

        News Councillors have gathered at the chambers for their monthly meeting.

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total