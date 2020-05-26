ROARING DEAL: Council signs funding deed to deliver stadium

THE Brisbane Lions could soon call Ipswich home after a landmark funding deal secured a new stadium at Springfield.

Councillors voted unanimously to enter into a funding deed with the AFL club for the construction of a stadium and embellishment of an adjacent sporting field.

Councillor Andrew Fechner said it was a big investment for the city at about $13.6 million.

While acknowledging it could cost ratepayers around $4.5 million, he said the benefits would be immense.

"We're getting a second field that wasn't in the program for the next 10 years," Cr Fechner said.

"Sporting and community groups in Springfield can celebrate knowing they've got wonderful facilities to enjoy there ahead of time."

Initial work at the new precinct started in September last year.

The reserve precinct includes a 10,000 capacity stadium and trading and administration facilities.

It will be owned by the council and leased to the Lions, with other sport and community groups able to use it.

Councillor Nicole Jonic said the jobs created by the project would have a value of about $30 million per annum.

Councillor Paul Tully said it would be a "real coup" for Ipswich to have the Lions' women training there.