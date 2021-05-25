Stadium cash goes elsewhere as Ipswich dream takes flight

Prominent Coast developer Rod Forrester says he's flabbergasted works are kicking off on a new boutique stadium in Ipswich as he spends money he'd promised for Sunshine Coast Stadium works elsewhere.

Mr Forrester said he'd already spent part of the million dollars he'd committed towards a Sunshine Coast Stadium expansion as the federal government had been unable to find $20 million in the May budget for the project.

Work started this week on the Brisbane Lions' new Springfield Central facility in Ipswich, funded in part by $15 million from the federal government announced back in early-2019.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

The new facility included a 10,000-seat boutique stadium.

Mr Forrester and prominent philanthropist Roy Thompson, who'd committed $10 million towards the project, both stated they would pull their funding as a result of the failure to fund the shortfall in May.

The Sunshine Coast Council had already committed $17 million and the state government $20 million towards the project.

Designs for the Sunshine Coast Stadium expansion have been revealed by the town planners behind the project, Adams and Sparkes. Pictures: Aspect Architects and Project Managers

Works for the first stage were set to grow the venue to a seated capacity of 11,618 spectators and a total capacity of 16,618 people.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said he remained committed to the project and would fight for funding as an election commitment, but it would be $11 million more the federal government would need to stump up now.

Prominent business and sports figures had previously thrown their support behind an upgrade of the venue.

Mr Forrester said he was "flabbergasted" by how poorly the region had been treated.

He confirmed since the blow of no budget funding earlier in May he'd committed some of his funds elsewhere and he understood Mr Thompson was in the process of doing the same.

"We're definitely out now," Mr Forrester said.

The work starting in Ipswich was a cruel blow for Mr Forrester and others who had been hopeful of delivering the long-awaited upgrades.

He said the disappointing part was that they only needed a funding commitment for the shortfall in the budget in forward estimates as there was enough cash already on the table to begin.

"We had enough to get it started, they just had to commit," Mr Forrester said.