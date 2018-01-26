VIOLENT ATTACK: Man shot dead after stabbing policeman

Police have responded to a stabbing in Maroubra. Picture: Jenny Evans

Police have responded to a stabbing in Maroubra. Picture: Jenny Evans

A WANTED sex offender has been shot dead after stabbing a police officer who arrived to arrest him at Maroubra Junction Hotel in Sydney's south east.

Nick Newman stabbed a 50-year-old senior detective from the Child Sex Abuse squad twice in the torso before a second cop shot the attacker dead, in the underground carpark of the hotel. A third man was put in handcuffs and led away by police but it's unclear if his arrest was related to the incident.

The injured police officer is reportedly in a critical condition at St Vincent's hospital in Darlinghurst and requires emergency surgery.

St Vincent's Hospital and NSW Ambulance would not comment on the condition of the police officer.

NSW Police Minister Troy Grant tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers are with the family and colleagues of the NSW Police officer injured in Maroubra this afternoon".

"Thank you to the team at St Vincent's caring for him now," he wrote.

A cordoned off side street off Maroubra Road. Pic Jenny Evans

The Daily Telegraph reported that the senior police officer had entered the pub to arrest a child sex offender.

Witness Nicholas Heiler told news.com.au he was in Pacific Square across the road from the incident about 30 minutes after the attacker "was stretchered away".

"I was in the underground carpark putting groceries away (when) all of a sudden 10-15 cops came through the carpark with guns drawn shouting for people to go inside or get in their cars," he said.

"From the inside of my car I saw the cops surround a white sedan with a spolier and then I drove off.

"(I'm) not sure if the guy in the car was an accomplice or what, but it was very tense down there."

The Maroubra Hotel in Maroubra Junction is currently a crime scene. Picture: Jenny Evans.

Pedro Casemiro was walking to the gym across the road from the hotel when he heard police cars rush past with their sirens.

He said he walked onto Maroubra Road in time to see scores of police officers running into the pub.

"Ten seconds later a lot of policemen started running around the hotel," he said.

"The guys at the hotel said someone is shot, someone is dead."

A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to the hotel on Anzac Parade at 3.10pm.

"One patient with multiple stab wounds was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition," the spokeswoman said.

Maroubra: A large emergency services response after a shooting on Maroubra Road. Police officer with stab wounds. Maroubra Road closed westbound. #Maroubra #7News pic.twitter.com/ziaLNQWeY0 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 26, 2018

Patrons and staff were evacuated from the pub, along with nearby businesses.

"I was just working ... all of a sudden I hear about four or five gunshots next door," a witness told 2GB.

"I look up, I go outside, there's all these sirens there and I see a guy come out in handcuffs and another guy in a stretcher."

Video has since emerged online of police cordoning off the area around the hotel.

Nearby Maroubra Road has been closed and there is a large police presence in the area.

Large police presence at maroubra junction over a brawl in Maroubra junction hotel. #australiaday pic.twitter.com/CrZkSYgdWf — Hamid Farajollahi (@HamiFaraj) January 26, 2018

A statement from NSW Police said a critical incident investigation has been launched following the incident.

"An officer attached to a specialist command sustained stab wounds and has been taken to hospital after a confrontation," the statement read.

"A man died at the scene after a firearm was discharged.

"A critical incident team from the Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharging of the firearm."

Another man was escorted away by police in handcuffs.

The investigation will be subject to independent review.

"All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading to the man's death," according to police.

Anyone who can assist Police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- With AAP

Do you know more?

Email: megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin