Stabbing-accused mum fails in bid to see toddler son

by Vanda Carson
15th Oct 2019 1:37 PM
A BRISBANE mother accused of stabbing a man while trying to steal his prescription drugs, has been denied bail.

Mikayla Lee Dunworth, an accountant, appeared in the Supreme Court in Brisbane today seeking bail on four charges of burglary and attempted robbery in relation to the stabbing of a 42-year-old sheetworker on October 10 last year.

Ms Dunworth, who has been behind bars for 369 days on remand, represented herself via video link from prison, submitting she wanted to be free to see her two-year-old son before her District Court trial which is set for November 4.

She has pleaded not guilty and told police she stabbed the alleged victim in self defence, a claim prosecutors say is false, the court heard.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson denied Ms Dunworth bail because Ms Dunworth failed to show cause why strict bail conditions would stop her reoffending

