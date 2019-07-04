Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stabbed man rescued as building burns

by Anton Rose, Wentworth Courier
4th Jul 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Streets have been cordoned off and a crime scene established at Surry Hills with both police and fire crews attending an incident where a man was stabbed this morning.

Closures remain in place on a section of Crown St, between Cleveland St and Forveaux St, with firefighters able to extinguish a blaze at Italian restaurant Essenza which sparked the triple-0 call.

A police spokeswoman confirmed detectives were now launching a manhunt in a bid to locate the person responsible for the blaze and assault.

The streets remain cordoned off. Picture: Anton Rose
The streets remain cordoned off. Picture: Anton Rose

A man suffering stab wounds and fire-related injuries was transported to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The busy intersection full of restaurants and pubs was locked down for an extended period, though shops are now continuing to trade as normal.

Police are currently treating the fire as suspicious but say they are open to all possibilities in their investigation.

Dozens of firefighters arriving in a number of crews had responded to the call this morning in a significant effort to get the blaze under control.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks fire police investigation stabbing surry hills

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    News The Special Joint Taskforce appointed by the State Government to investigate dodgy operators in the building industry has uncovered 108 potential crimes.

    New techniques to tackle hospital killer

    premium_icon New techniques to tackle hospital killer

    Health Doctor says sepsis is an urgent national health issue.

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

    premium_icon New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

    Politics Work is progressing at the $120 million Ripley Valley precinct

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

    Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

    Crime Men last seen in black sedan at Goodna.