Drunk used broken bottle to stab taxi driver in head, body

SMASHING a beer bottle on the ground, a man used it to stab the taxi driver who had just picked him up from a Fernvale hotel.

Joshua Aaron Morcus was drunk when he called the taxi on December 6 and got angry when the driver asked him to tip the open bottle of beer out.

The driver pulled over when Morcus, 25, told him he didn't have any money.

Morcus chased another man about the car, waving the broken bottle over his head, before he returned to stab the driver to the side of his head, under his arms and on the side of his body.

He than ran away and when police caught him and took him to the watch house, Morcus urinated on the cell floor and then kicked it at two police officers. He laughed when it splashed on their shoes.

In Ipswich District Court yesterday, Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Morcus had no respect for the safety of others.

"He is a danger to the community," Ms Robinson said.

Morcus pleaded guilty to four charges including wounding, assault, threatening violence and assault police.

Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced him to a head sentence of three years imprisonment with parole eligibility on June 26, 2018.

He declared 25 days custody as time already served.