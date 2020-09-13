Menu
Stab victim collapses in traffic

by Jessica McSweeney
13th Sep 2020 7:29 PM
A manhunt is underway after a man stumbled into traffic bleeding from a stab wound to the neck this afternoon in Sydney's east. 

The man believed to be in his 30s was found at Anzac Pde, Maroubra at 4.30pm by two off-duty paramedics who worked to keep the man alive before an ambulance arrived.

People rushed from their cars to try and help the man, who collapsed in the middle of the busy street.

A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw
He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition for multiple stab wounds. 

A short time later a woman was found covered in blood at a nearby apartment building after bystanders heard screams coming from a stairwell.

She was loaded into an ambulance clutching her face, and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for minor injuries. 

Police established a crime scene at the apartment block before riot police stormed the building, searching for a man believed to be responsible for the stabbing. 

Police were told by witnesses that the victim was seen arguing with another man before he was stabbed.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

