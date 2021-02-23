‘Stab him’: Jilted lover egged on by mates in park fight

TWO men arranged to meet up for a fist fight over a woman but one of them brought a knife and three mates.

The victim, Scott Palmer, was slashed by Steven Collins at a Leichhardt park on December 3, 2019.

Ipswich District Court heard Mr Palmer tried to flee when he was attacked.

Judge Bernard Porter QC told the offender that women were entitled to change their minds about who they go out with and men just had to “suck it up”.

Steven Jay Collins, 28, a roofer, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding of Scott Palmer at Leichhardt on December 3, 2019; and two charges of assaulting a female.

A more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was dismissed.

Prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Collins made threats to break the woman’s jaw after becoming jealous of her being in contact with another person.

“They (the men) agreed to engage in a fist fight at a local park but he engaged three other men,” Ms Robinson said.

“He slashed Mr Palmer with a flick-knife. Said that he was going to kill him.

“A female intervened and she was punched.

“A co-accused struck her to the face with a pole.

“Mr Palmer tried to run away and fell to the ground. He (Collins) slashed him with the knife.”

Ms Robinson said Mr Palmer suffered knife injuries to his left hand, left leg, and right forearm.

Ms Robinson said the case had been listed for trial on an alternative charge.

She said it was a case of gratuitous street violence.

Collins had been in jail on remand more than 14 months since being arrested in December 2019.

Defence barrister Clare O’Connor said Collins had a rough upbringing but wanted to change to be a better person.

Judge Porter noted the offence was also a breach of parole.

“As shocking as it is to young men, women are able to change their mind and go out with someone else. And they just have to suck it up,” Judge Porter said.

“Yes. None of this is her fault.”

Judge Porter revealed more detail of the agreed Crown facts.

“You yelled out to him (Mr Palmer) and all of you ran up to him,” he said.

“He ran away. You pursued him.

“You pulled out a 15cm cutthroat.

“They were armed with baseball bats.

“You said stop you f***ing dog I’m going to kill you.

“You punched her in the face when she tried to intervene.

“One man pushed a pole into her face.

“He tripped and fell to the ground.

“You all ran up.

“He was on the ground and you slashed him. You cut him three times.

“Your friends yelled: ‘Stab him’.”

Judge Porter noted Collins’ letter of apology and his good demeanour before the court.

Collins was sentenced to four years’ jail with immediate parole.

With time already served he will be on parole for another 34 months.