St Peter Claver's top effort in Gee Shield opener

THE St Peter Claver 1st XIII rugby league side kicked off their Gee Shield campaign with a 34-0 round 1 victory over a persistent Redcliffe State High School side at Dolphin Oval.

"The most pleasing part of the victory was that we held Redcliffe to nil,'' coach Chris Ash said.

"We have worked all pre-season on defence and for the boys to hold out Redcliffe for the entire game was a great effort.

"Our attack in patches was outstanding and there is plenty of points in this team.

"However, we will have to be more disciplined with our individual ball control in the contact if we are to be competitive against the likes of Mabel State High School and Mountain Creek State High School.''

Ash said the whole St Peter Claver College team performed well in the latest game.

The coach said experienced players involved in the Mal Meninga series showed the class they have picked up by competing in the under 18 state-wide competition earlier this year.

Daniel Smith and Hunter Hoffman are two year 11 students who impressed in the first game.

Hoffman made an outstanding effort in defence with a try-saving cover tackle.

He improved on that by scoring a length of the field try three plays later.

Smith also picked up a deserved try after confusing the defence around the ruck, from dummy-half, for most of the game.

St Peter Claver's 1st XIII play their next game today at 4pm, at Ipswich Brothers ground against a tough Mabel Park State High combination.