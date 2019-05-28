St Peter Claver softballers on top of their game

THE St Peter Claver 1st girls softball team are again Metropolitan champions.

After winning the competition in 2017, the girls were disappointed to miss out last year so they were extremely determined to turn that around in 2019.

The team progressed to the Metropolitan finals after winning the local Combined Ipswich Secondary Schools Sporting Competition earlier in the year. That gave them the opportunity to play against Calamvale State High School in the semi-final.

A dominant performance, winning 10-1, earnt them the right to play Wellington Point State High School in the grand final match.

The SPC girls again dominated the match from beginning to end, winning 11-1.

Coach Eneli Pakau praised the girls' performance on and off the field.

With no year 12s in the team, the SPC girls will be looking to back it up again in 2020.

The SPC team includes five Met West representatives and one Queensland player so that experience and teamwork proved invaluable throughout the season.

Charlotte Gaddes and Tanika Harris represented Met West this year in the under-18 competition. Harris was later chosen to represent Queensland.

Charlotte Gaddes, Alisha Harris and Sophie Doyle all made Met West last year in the under 12's, and will trial for this year's team in the coming month.