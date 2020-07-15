St Peter Claver College’s best sport stars revealed

St Peter Claver school captain Charlotte Hegvold is leading the way in sporting success at the college.

St Peter Claver school captain Charlotte Hegvold is leading the way in sporting success at the college.

HAVING watched her students savour memorable successes in sports like futsal and netball, Sarah Cassin is eager to see school sport resume in term 3.

The St Peter Claver College Head of Sport knows how important it is for young people to get out of the classroom on to the fields and courts for training and competition.

"We're keen to get going and get kids actually having fun,'' Cassin said.

SPCC has strong traditions in futsal and netball where talent-rich teams have qualified for and excelled at state and national competitions.

SPCC's open futsal team has qualified for the second round of the SEQ School titles on August 17.

If SPCC finish first or second, the team advances to nationals.

Brentyn Walter and Dallas Murphy are overseeing this year's program.

The College is also looking to continue its impressive netball development under the watchful eye of former Ipswich Flyers player Cassin and top coach Amy Fatialofa.

Former Ipswich Flyers representative netballer and St Peter Claver College Head of Sport Sarah Cassin. Picture: David Nielsen

Due to COVID-19 disruptions, the format of the regular Vicki Wilson Cup championships has changed. Instead of preliminary rounds for schools to qualify via districts, this year's titles will feature teams who made last year's finals.

SPCC's junior side (years 7-9) will represent the school in early October having impressed last year.

SPCC will also field netball teams of all grades in this year's CISSSA (Combined Ipswich Secondary Schools Sporting Association) carnivals this term.

The winners of that will advance to the metropolitan competition. The college's year 7 side won last year.

Cassin is also pleased to see the college represented again in this year's Broncos Cup Gee Shield rugby league competition.

Former Ipswich Jets and Brothers footballer Chris Ash is overseeing the open side preparing to play its first game against Forest Lake on July 29.

"We definitely have a good core group of teachers,'' Cassin said, in her fourth year at SPCC.

"We don't pay coaches so it definitely comes down to the teachers that build the programs up and dedicate all their time to it.''

With more than 650 students, Cassin said the college was supportive of sport in general, even when not involved in school competitions.

"We're just looking to solidify the program that we had,'' Cassin said.

"It's really focusing on our juniors . . . so we can see that success come all the way through.''

Among the sports SPCC students are excelling in are futsal, netball, basketball, softball, swimming, touch football, rugby league, soccer and athletics.

Check out some of the college's best young talents in the latest QT Shining Sport Stars series.

Lily Devin

Lily Devin. Age: 17. Grade: 12.

Sport: Rugby league.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months:

2020/2019 Metropolitan West rugby league 16-18 years representative;

St Peter Claver girls rugby league representative;

2019 Brothers Ipswich rugby league under 16 representative.

Along with two other students at St Peter Claver College, Lily was the driving force behind the inception of the 2020 QISSRL Confraternity Girls Rugby League Carnival that was scheduled to be held in 2020, the first carnival.

Why enjoy sport: Lily enjoys the team aspects of sport where you are not just playing for yourself. She is always trying to "get better" at whatever sport she undertakes. Although her favourite sport is rugby league, she has also represented the school in soccer, futsal, touch football and basketball.

How the school has assisted her development: It was through organised school sports that Lily was finally able to play rugby league. St Peter Claver College have always been a great advocate for girls rugby league and this has allowed Lily to develop her skills and continue on her rugby league quest.

Future sporting goals: For now, Lily just wants to get back playing the game. There has been a lot of disappointment in 2020.

Mercedes Siganto

Mercedes Siganto. Age: 14. Grade: 9.

Sport: Swimming.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months:

2020 Queensland Sprint Championships (five medals);

2020 Queensland Sprint Championships (SWD swimmer of the meet);

2020 Swimming Queensland Junior Development Squad;

2020 Metropolitan West trials (three medals):

2020/2019 St Peter Claver College Swimming Age champion;

2019 Metropolitan West trials (seven medals);

2019 Queensland School Sport State Championships (two gold medals);

2019 Australian School Sport National Championships (two gold, one silver);

2019 Invitation to the Paralympic development team.

Why enjoy sport: Mercedes originally began swimming as a toddler then progressed to squad swimming and continued to swim to assist with her mobility. Mercedes likes being part of a team with people that understand things that only swimmers can, like what it takes to train in the middle of winter at 5am, to go to school with wet hair every day and to be constantly hungry.

How the school has assisted her development: St Peter Claver College has helped Mercedes with her commitment to swimming by assisting with curriculum to ensure she keeps up with her grades. Head of Sport Sarah Cassin has always been very supportive of her swimming and shows an interest in understanding how multi-class swimming works. She has also found Leah Belson inspiring as she has spent time talking with Mercedes about swimming.

Future sporting goals: Mercedes' short-term goal is to make Age Nationals for able-bodied events. Her longer term goal is to make the Junior World team.

Tia McGregor

Tia McGregor. Age: 13. Grade: Year 8.

Sports: Netball (indoor and outdoor), touch football and futsal.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months:

2020 Metropolitan West 13-15 years touch football representative;

2020 Queensland City National Schools futsal representative;

2019 Metropolitan West 10-12 years netball representative - received the MVP award;

St Peter Claver netball and touch football representative;

2019 Australian under 13 representative for the World Indoor Netball Championships;

2019 Queensland under 13 indoor netball representative;

2019 Metropolitan West 10-12 years touch football representative - received coaches award;

2019 St Peter Claver College Junior Sports Woman of the Year award.

Why enjoy sport: Tia enjoys keeping fit and healthy. She likes learning new skills and making friendships. But most of all it is an escape from today's pressures and a chance to have a little fun.

How the school has assisted her development: Head of Sport Sarah Cassin and head netball coach Amy Fatialofa give up their time to build a dedicated netball program. They are both approachable and encouraging coaches that have supported Tia in netball development and her general school life. The College PNF has also been very supportive to Tia with their student school sport representative assistance.

Future sporting goals: Tia wants to one day play netball at an elite level, hoping to make the Firebirds then to be selected to represent Australia. Eventually Tia wants to complete her studies to enter a profession in the sporting realm.

Mark Woodward

Mark Woodward. Age: 13. Grade: 8.

Sports: Football/futsal/softball.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months:

2020 Queensland Futsal City representative;

2019 Queensland School Sport 10-12 softball representative - finishing second at the national championships;

2010 Metropolitan West 10-12 softball representative;

2019 Metropolitan West 10-12 football representative;

2019 Queensland City Futsal representative;

2019 St Peter Claver Junior Sportsman of the Year;

2019/2020 St Peter Claver College football and futsal representative.

Why enjoy sport: Sport is a great opportunity for Mark to make new friends and to challenge himself to reach new goals. Sport is Mark's life.

How the school has assisted his development: Before Mark started at St Peter Claver College, he had never played futsal. Through the development and coaching of the boys futsal coordinator Brentyn Walter, Mark was selected to represent Claver in the South East Queensland Futsal competition where he was selected for the Queensland team. The college and staff all offer great support and encouragement.

Future sporting goals: Mark would love to play for the Socceroos and Liverpool.

Anthony Buhse

Anthony Buhse. Age: 17. Grade: 12.

Sports: Soccer and futsal

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months:

2020 Metropolitan West football 17-19 years representative;

2020 Queensland City futsal representative;

2019 Metropolitan West football 17-19 years representative;

2010 Queensland City futsal representative;

St Peter Claver Open boys futsal and football representative;

NPL Lions Football Club U18 representative;

Offered 2021 contract for Samford Valley Rangers.

Why enjoy sport: Anthony loves the mateship and friendship that he gains out of playing. He loves the challenges of the game and being able to be his best each game. It builds character. Having the chance to play with older players helps mould and guide you professionally. The joy of winning, the challenges of losing and how to accept those losses which drives the dedication to get better. The physical contest is enjoyable and playing with like-minded people makes the effort worthwhile.

How the school has assisted his development: Brentyn Walter and Dallas Murphy have always offered encouragement and support to push Anthony to be a better player since grade 7. They have helped guide Anthony in his ambitions through the school sporting curriculum, by asking what competitions the students want to compete in, particularly over the past two years. They are dedicated to the sporting teams that Anthony has been associated with. They assist Anthony to be the best that he can be within the realm of the school and this has also transferred into club sport.

Future sporting goals: Anthony's goal is to receive a semi-professional contract for football in 2021 and further down the line a professional contract.

Charlotte Hegvold

Charlotte Hegvold. Age: 17. Grade: 12.

Sports: Basketball and rugby league.

Sporting achievements past 12 months:

2020 Metropolitan West 16-18 years rugby league representative;

2019 Metropolitan West 16-18 years basketball representative - gold at state championships;

2019 Metropolitan West 16-18 years rugby league representative - runners-up state champions, Player of the game in the semi-final:

2019 made her debut with the Ipswich Force women's team in the Queensland Basketball League (QBL);

2019/2020 captained the Ipswich Force U18 representative team for the Basketball Queensland Junior Basketball Competition (BQJBC) and state championships - selected for the State Performance Program and reserve for the state team;

2019 St Peter Claver Senior Sportswoman of the Year;

St Peter Claver College representative in basketball, netball, touch football, futsal and football;

Has been offered an NCAA College Basketball scholarship for the 2021/22 year.

Why enjoy sport: Sport has always been a part of Charlotte's life. It's more than just a physical outlet. She loves competing and achieving in sport, but she has also made many friends, travelled and it has enabled Charlotte to pursue future opportunities.

How the school has assisted her development: Many of the teachers at St Peter Claver College have been involved in supporting Charlotte's sporting aspirations. In particular, Claire Spicer, who is the basketball coordinator and Sarah Cassin, who is the Head of Sport. Ms Spicer has been a great support to Charlotte both with her school and representative basketball. Ms Spicer has coached, advocated for equipment, established a program, entered teams into competitions and shown a genuine interest in all of Charlotte's achievements. Ms Cassin is dedicated and works tirelessly to run the sports program at Claver across all areas of sport.

Future sporting goals: Charlotte wishes to pursue a dream of playing college basketball in the USA, then look to playing professional basketball in Europe or trying for an NRLW contract in the future.

Tate Rhea

Tate Rhea. Age: 18. Grade: 12.

Sport: Rugby league.

Sporting achievements past 12 months:

2019 Metropolitan West 16-18 years rugby league representative;

2020/2019 Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Ipswich Jets U18 representative;

2020 Hasting Deering Colts Ipswich Jets U20 representative;

St Peter Claver College rugby league representative - co-captain.

Why enjoy sport: Tate enjoys running out on the field with some of his best mates and having that adrenaline rush when someone puts a hit on or, walking away with a win at the end of the game.

How the school has assisted his development: St Peter Claver has played a big role in Tate's recent success in rugby league. The likes of Christopher Ash and Todd Riggs have been coaching Tate to be the player he is and guiding Tate to where he wants to be in the future.

Future sporting goals: Tate would like to take his rugby league to the next level and step into the big leagues. He wishes to be able to really test himself out as a player going up against some of the best players around.

Millie Walker

Millie Walker. Age: 14. Grade: 9.

Sport: Swimming.

Sporting achievements past 12 months:

2020 Metropolitan West swimming representative;

2020 Australian National Open Water 5km - finishing 11th place;

2020 Open Water Development team and Queensland Junior swimming team;

2020 McDonalds Queensland Championships 200m butterfly;

2019 2020 Metropolitan West swimming representative;

2019 Queensland Open Water 5km (finishing 5th).

Why enjoy sport: Millie enjoys swimming as it's fun for her to go fast in the water because that means she has pushed herself as much as possible. Millie's goal is to be the fastest, but also to focus on her journey while enjoying the time she has with her squad and coach. Millie's team helps making the experience of swimming fun and memorable and she enjoys celebrating success with great friends.

How the school has assisted her development: St Peter Claver College has supported Millie's sporting journey since the beginning of year 7. Millie has always been offered every opportunity to pursue her chosen sports. Sarah Cassin has always been very supportive of everything she does and ensures Millie's successes are celebrated.

Future sporting goals: Millie's future sporting goal is to make age nationals and represent Queensland again not only in open water but in the pool as well. Maybe even compete in the youth Olympic Games in the future.

Charlotte Gaddes

Charlotte Gaddes. Age: 14. Grade: Year 9.

Sport: Softball.

Major sporting achievements past 12 months:

2020 Australian 14 years softball representative;

2020 Queensland 14 years softball representative;

2020 Brisbane U14 and 16 years Softball representative;

2019 Brisbane U14 and 16 years Softball representative;

St Peter Claver College softball representative.

Why enjoy sport: Charlotte loves softball. She comes from a softball family with her dad being heavily involved in the game. Her sister also plays. Charlotte's great aunt represented Australia. Charlotte loves to play particularly as a pitcher and is always eager to attend trainings and play the game.

How the school has assisted her development: St Peter Claver entered a softball team into the local CISSSA competition for the last few years to support the up and coming softball players in their school community. Eneli Pakau has given up his time to help and support the girls' softball team so that they are able to participate in this competition. Charlotte has benefited from being able to play the sport she loves on many levels. SPCC have always supported her endeavours encouraging her and celebrating her achievements.

Future sporting goals: Due to COVID-19, Charlotte was not able to travel to America to play in her Australian team and the Japan tour has also been cancelled. It is her goal in the upcoming U16 state titles to be selected in the Queensland team to compete in Melbourne in 2021. She will then strive for selection in the Australian team. Charlotte's goal is to go to College in the USA. She is working towards achieving a scholarship which allows her to play and study in America.

Tanika Harris

Tanika Harris. Age: 16. Grade: 11.

Sport: Softball.

Sporting achievements past 12 months:

2020 Metropolitan West 16-18 years softball representative;

2019 Metropolitan West 16-18 years softball representative;

2019 Queensland School Sport 16-18 years softball representative;

2019 Brisbane Open women's softball representative;

2019 Brisbane U18 softball representative;

2019 Queensland U18 softball squad;

St Peter Claver softball representative.

Why enjoy sport: Tanika likes being pushed to her limits in different pressure situations. She loves being a part of a team that is determined to achieve great success. Playing softball pushes Tanika to be the best athlete she can be. Tanika truly loves and appreciates every time she steps onto the field.

How the school has assisted her development: St Peter Claver College offers many sporting opportunities for their students and Tanika was thankful that softball was one of the sports they offered. Eneli Pakau has coached the softball team year since Tanika was in grade 7. The Claver softball team has been very successful in winning each year. This wouldn't be possible without the support Sarah Cassin gives to the program.

Future sporting goals: Tanika's long-term goal is to one day represent her country in the Olympics, as being able to play for Australia would be life changing. Little goals Tanika has set for this year are to make the U18 and U23 Queensland teams.

Sophie Wilkins

Sophie Wilkins. Age: 15. Grade: 10.

Sport: Athletics.

Sporting achievements past 12 months:

2019 Metropolitan West athletics representative in javelin, shot put, discus, triple jump and 90m hurdles;

2019 Queensland School Sport athletics representative (javelin bronze medal);

2019 Australian Nationals Combined Athletics events (heptathlon bronze medal);

St Peter Claver athletics representative.

Why enjoy sport: Sophie enjoys all the friendships she gets to make with other athletes. She also enjoys all the places the sport takes her. Sophie loves the training and intensity. Being able to push herself and see the results in her training and events is something that makes her come back for more.

How the school has assisted her development: St Peter Claver has always supported and assisted Sophie wherever they can. The college helps juggle her athletics and study demands. The school has always made sure they celebrate Sophie's successes.

Future sporting goals: Sophie's short-term goal for 2020 was to again qualify for Australian All Schools but with COVID-19 Sophie will continue to train while putting the goal on hold for next year.

Oliver Taylor-Frey

Oliver Taylor-Frey. Age: 15. Grade: 10.

Sport: Futsal.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months:

2020 Queensland Schools futsal representative;

2019 Queensland Schools futsal representative;

2019 Australian Schools futsal representative - Brazil tour;

St Peter Claver College futsal representative.

Why enjoy sport: Oliver loves learning leadership and teamwork skills and making new friends from a highly competitive sport throughout Australia.

How the school has assisted his development: St Peter Claver College has assisted with encouragement and mentoring. Boys futsal Coordinator Brentyn Walter has provided Oliver with both skill and personal development. Oliver has also received support from the Head of Sport Sarah Cassin. Both helped Oliver achieve his goals in representing his state and country.

Future sporting goals: Oliver's goal is to represent Althetico Futsal in youth Futsal and make future QLD and Australian teams in Oceanic and World Cup competitions.

Chloe Dale

Chloe Dale. Age: 14. Grade: 8.

Sport: Football.

Sporting achievements past 12 months:

2020 Metropolitan West 13-15 years football representative;

2020/2019 selected in the Queensland Academy of Sport;

2019 as member of the U13 QAS team, her teamed played up and won the U15 National Premier Leagues Premiership;

2019 Metropolitan West 13-15years football;

St Peter Claver College football representative.

Why enjoy sport: Sport provides Chloe lots of opportunities such as travel, making friends and challenging herself. Chloe's older sister is a great footballer player, so she has always tried to follow her footsteps.

How the school has assisted her development: Chloe has had the opportunity to participate in school CISSSA football and futsal competitions. This was a great opportunity to develop friendships with other footballers in the school that would usually be opposition in club football. Claver football coach Elizabeth Doherty is a big influence on Chloe. Ms Doherty not only coaches Chloe at school but also at the Queensland Academy of Sport.

Future sporting goals: To be the best player I can be.

Kirsten-Lupe Tanielu

Kirsten-Lupe Tanielu. Age: 15. Grade: 10.

Sports: Netball (indoor and outdoor).

Major sporting achievements past 12 months:

2020/2019 Metropolitan West 13-15 years representative;

St Peter Claver netball open representative;

2019 St Peter Claver Netball Queensland Independent Secondary School Netball (QISSN) - MVP;

2019 selected in the Australian indoor netball U15 team travelling to New Zealand squad;

2019 represented the Queensland Indoor Netball U15s;

2019 represented Western Districts Netball Association A team - captain;

2020/2019 representing Metropolitan West region.

Why enjoy sport: Kirsten has a very strong passion for netball not only because of the amazing sport but because of the unbreakable bonds she gets to create within a team. This team sport environment is something Kirsten loves. She also believes her ability to work as a team member is one of her biggest strengths. Being able to step out onto the court as one unit, instead of playing for yourself drives Kirsten to win for her teammates.

How the school has assisted her development: The constant dedication from Head of Sport/coach Sarah Cassin and coach Amy Fatialofa have both had a major influence on Kirsten's netball over the past two years. The different but complimentary coaching styles both ladies possess to coach together have made Kirsten a better player.

Future sporting goals: Kirsten's long-term goal is to pursue her dream of being a professional netball player and to one day represent the Australian Diamonds. Her short-term goals are to be selected to represent QPL, Queensland and Australia in both indoor and outdoor.