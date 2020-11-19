St Peter Claver College kicks ahead in testing times

Players in the St Peter Claver College rugby league team form a winning bond in their final game together.

ST Peter Claver College students displayed their diverse sporting skills during a testing year impacted by COVID-19.

The college futsal, netball and rugby league teams led the way with some outstanding successes and school spirit.

Here's a snapshot of St Peter Claver College's sporting highlights and thoughts looking to 2021.

1. St Peter Claver College's leading sporting success in 2020

Having five of the College's eight futsal teams qualifying for the Queensland Champions of Champions tournament was a massive achievement.

To have one team qualify for such a prestigious tournament is amazing in itself. Having five teams was incredible and a testament to the college's dedicated futsal department.

This is a sport that is really growing throughout the country and St Peter Claver College is proud to be on the leading futsal schools in Queensland.

SHINING STARS: SPCC's promising sports people

St Peter Claver College's futsal program continues to be hugely successful.

2. SPCC'S favourite sporting moment

The SPCC open netball team was crowned SEQ Metropolitan premiers. This effort broke a 15 year old drought for the school team, rated underdogs.

The game was neck and neck the whole way with Claver down by three points at three-quarter time. However, the netballers came back to win 47-43 in a real storybook ending.

St Peter Claver College netballers impressed being crowned SEQ Metropolitan premiers.

Another favourite sporting moment was the last home game for the 1st rugby league team. With annual Confraternity competition being cancelled, it was a special moment for the players, staff and parents to see the boys who have played together for the past six years out there on the field one final time.

The moment was capped off with a win which meant the players could sing the song one last time.

3. SPCC's leading sportspeople for 2020

Due to a lack of sporting opportunities in 2020 caused by the cancellation of carnivals and events, no sportsmen and women of the year awards were presented.

Instead, St Peter Claver College recognised year 12 students who have excelled and shown a commitment to school sport and representative pathways from year 7 to year 12.

St Peter Claver College achiever Anthony Buhse

Anthony has represented the College at a CISSSA and invitational level in futsal and soccer from year 7-12.

In year 10, Anthony was selected as a National All Star 5 futsal player. He has been selected to represent the Ipswich and Met West District in soccer on four occasions.

At a school level, Anthony has been awarded a Junior Sportsman of the Year accolade. He is an athletics and swimming age champion and runner-up cross-country age champion.

St Peter Claver College achiever Lily Devin

For the past six years, Lily has represented the College at CISSSA level for five different sports - touch football, futsal, soccer, basketball and rugby league.

She has also represented the College at an invitational level in rugby league, soccer and futsal.

Lily excelled as representative level for rugby league, being selected for the Ipswich and Met West District for three consecutive years.

St Peter Claver College achiever Madaleen Falaniko Ahki

From years 7-12, Mady has been an outstanding athlete within the college, participating in CISSSA sports including futsal, touch football, soccer and rugby league.

She was selected to represent the College at invitational soccer and futsal for five consecutive years, where she gained Queensland futsal selection. Maddy also achieved representative selection for Ipswich and Met West soccer on four occasions.

St Peter Claver College achiever Isabella Gaddes

Isabella has shown dedication to her sport, taking part in CISSSA softball for five years and gaining selection in Met West softball in years 11 and 12.

St Peter Claver College achiever Charlotte Hegvold

Charlotte has participated in six different CISSSA sports - basketball, touch football, rugby league, netball, soccer and futsal.

Charlotte has represented the College at an invitational level for futsal, netball and basketball. She has been selected at an Ipswich and Met West level for cricket, rugby league and basketball.

She was a state representative for basketball.

Charlotte was a St Peter Claver Runners Up Age Champion for athletics and cross country.

The amazing all-rounder received the Junior and Senior Sports woman of the Year award at the College in years 7, 10 and 11.

St Peter Claver College achiever Wyatt Weekes

Wyatt has taken part in CISSSA and invitational futsal and soccer. He has been selected for Ipswich District soccer and Queensland futsal.

In 2020, he expanded his sporting abilities to play rugby league.

Wyatt has also shown sporting dedication in the school by achieving runners up for Swimming Age Champion and receiving sports captain in his senior year.

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at SPCC this year

The biggest inspirational effort came from three female students.

When year 12 student Lily Devin asked "why isn't there a Girls Rugby League Confraternity Carnival?", Head of League Chris Ash told her to write a letter to the Queensland independent Secondary Schools Rugby League Committee.

Lily, along with other year 12 students Charlotte Hegvold and Aliya Hura, did just that.

The Confraternity committee listened and agreed that there should be a Confraternity Girls Carnival.

Unfortunately, due to COVID it was unable to go ahead in 2020. However, next year a historic week-long rugby league event is planned.

Even though the three year 12 students would have graduated and were unable to play, they have paved the way for the many female rugby league players that will follow.

5. SPCC sporting hopes for 2021

St Peter Claver College Program Leader for Sport Sarah Cassin is eager for all the usual sporting opportunities to go ahead next year.

"So much was taken away from the students in 2020 which broke my heart, especially for the year 12s,'' Cassin said.

"However our students are extremely resilient and I know they will come back fighting next year and I cannot wait to see what they achieve in 2021.''