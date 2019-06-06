Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe.
St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe.
Education

Elite Queensland school in bid to bankrupt Coast parents

by Vanda Carson
6th Jun 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND private Catholic school has applied to bankrupt parents for not paying their school fees.

The trustee of Edmund Rice Education Australia, trading as St Patricks College Shorncliffe, was in the Federal Circuit Court today where they asked the court if they could skip personal service of bankruptcy documents on Netta and Misi Pouniu, from Caloundra.

Court documents state that the pair were ordered to pay Edmund Rice Education Australia $24,225.35 by the Magistrates Court in Brisbane on September 11 last year.

READ: COUNCIL 'CONFUSED' OVER MANSION EXTENSION: BUILDER

READ: 'SCRAP PAID PARKING AROUND HOSPITAL': MP BLASTS COUNCIL

Court documents obtained by The Courier Mail state that the bankruptcy notices for Netta and Misi are both dated April 18.

Lawyer Brendan Long, from Celtic Legal in Toowong, asked Registrar Michael Buckingham if he would consent to him serving the pair via substituted service.

Registrar Buckingham dismissed the application telling Mr Long that Netta Pouniu could be served via email and Misi could be served at his work address in Burpengary, rather than his home address.

WANT MORE VALUE FROM YOUR SUBSCRIPTION? JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE FACEBOOK GROUP HERE

More Stories

editors picks shorncliffe st patricks college

Top Stories

    Veggie-inspired clothes line takes fashion to the field

    premium_icon Veggie-inspired clothes line takes fashion to the field

    Rural The collection will be paraded in a carrot paddock at an exclusive event this month

    • 6th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Barty forced to cool heels as rain soaks Paris

    Barty forced to cool heels as rain soaks Paris

    Tennis Ash Barty faces tough schedule as bad weather wreaks havoc

    • 6th Jun 2019 1:56 PM
    Beautician's beautiful act of generosity

    premium_icon Beautician's beautiful act of generosity

    News Beautician helps African girls complete their studies

    • 6th Jun 2019 1:41 PM
    Pell courtroom falls silent after disastrous blunder

    premium_icon Pell courtroom falls silent after disastrous blunder

    Crime A 15-second live stream delay helped narrowly avoid catastrophe