St Mary's students cheer after being crowned national champs

FOR the third consecutive year, a number of enthusiastic students from St Mary's College are national champions after successfully defending their sports aerobics Australian title.

The students were crowned the victors in the category of Secondary Schools Pre-choreographed (Years 10-12) at the recent FISAF national championships at Chandler after winning at the regional and state finals.

To top that off, St Mary's College is celebrating two wins this year, with an additional team also being crowned National Champions in the category of Secondary Schools Pre-choreographed (Years 7-9).

At the beginning of 2019, students were able to nominate to form a sports aerobics team.

Principal Judith Finan congratulated all the winners, saying they did the school proud.

"The winning senior team inspired many younger students to try out as they too shared a love for the sport," Mrs Finan said.

"The sport has given our young students confidence to learn something new and perform in front of an audience."

With preparation from St Mary's College dance teacher Courtney Crack and coach Emily Heuer (alumni 2016), the girls from both teams trained hard for six months to perfect their routines.

After a solid effort getting through the regional and state championships, the dedicated students were ready.

This year however, shared sports leader Antonia Conomos said the senior team faced adversity, with one team member unwell.

"Kate Conomos was incredibly sick during the finals, laying down until it was her turn on stage as she had influenza," she said.

Kate didn't want to let her team mates down and was determined to continue on.

"With that in mind, the entire team pulled together and performed harder than ever before," Miss Conomos said.

It was a special moment in time when the students heard their name announced as the national champions.

The teams are enjoying a well-deserved break before preparing to defend their title once more in 2020.