St Mary's student to have artwork showcased at GOMA

WELL DONE: Kianah Davis from St Mary's College will have her artwork on display at GOMA in Brisbane. Contributed

THE Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) is well known for displaying a high calibre of artwork that entices thousands to visit its gallery each year. Many artists dream to share their work in such a gallery.

This dream has become a reality for 17-year-old Kianah Davis from St Mary's College, as she was announced as an Excellence Award winner in the 2018 Creative Generation Excellence Award in Visual Art.

Out of 447 submissions from around the state, only 38 pieces were chosen.

Kianah, who is of Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung descent, feels art connects her to her culture.

"This piece represents my connection to my Aboriginal heritage and country which creates a sense of place,” she said.

"The tree is my connection to the land and the footsteps represent my ancestors who walked the land before me.

"The circles represent the ring of river stones from which my family conduct smoking ceremony's. "Through this ceremony we discard the bad energy and cleanse our minds, body and spirit to be renewed for the future.”

The artwork will be on display at GOMA in 2019.

GOMA is located at Stanley Pl, South Brisbane.