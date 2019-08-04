St Edmund's secures more wins than losses in AIC league

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Edmund's claimed a lion's share of victories as it took on St Laurences in round two of the inaugural AIC Competition yesterday.

In an encouraging result for the Ipswich college as it boldly ventures into a new sporting era, the year 6, 8 and 9 outfits all recorded sensational wins, while the year 7s battled their way to a confidence-building draw.

In contrast, it was a challenging match for the year 10 and Open sides, which delivered committed performances but played without luck to go down fighting.

The First XIII was on the backfoot from the get-go, with inspirational captain Logan Spark not making it onto the park after suffering an injury playing club footy for Norths Tigers on Friday night. Inexperience and injuries further cruelled the team's hopes.

St Edmund's finished the contest with just 12 men after players sustained a raft of injuries, including two head knocks, a shoulder, knee and a thumb.

Prop Cade Scanlan and second rowers Tom Chandler and Lachlan Stacey lifted in the absence of their leader. The workhorses were enormous throughout. Tireless hooker Ethan Bauer was also among the standouts.

Coach Mick Wilson said the injury toll certainly made life difficult but his charges did not take a backward step.

He said simple errors and questionable decision-making at crucial times had cost the developing side dearly.

"They never lay down,” he said.

"They kept trying all day. The forwards worked really hard.”

Wilson said the squad was a work in process and it was pleasing to see a number of year 11 students showing promise.

"It is coming along good for next year,” he said.

"We just need to stay positive and everything will fall into place. I give them 100 per cent for effort. The penny will drop eventually.”

State of Play

AIC Rugby League Competition Rd 2: 1st XIII - St Laurences College 38 def St Edmund's College 6.